After Nighttime Shelling — Remote Work and 10 Days of Leave: Labor Rules Proposed to Be Rewritten

Will it be possible not to go to the office after a nighttime attack: Ukraine proposes giving workers more guarantees.

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In Ukraine, it is proposed to change labor legislation for the duration of martial law. The initiative envisages introducing additional guarantees for employees who work daily under conditions of air raid alerts, missile and drone attacks, constant stress, and lack of sleep.

Among the proposed changes are the priority of remote work, the right to a flexible start of the working day after nighttime shelling, additional paid leave, and the obligation of employers to provide employees with safe shelters.

Why it is proposed to change labor legislation

Ukrainians have been living under conditions of full-scale war for more than four years. Millions of citizens wake up every night due to air raid alerts and missile shelling, spend time in shelters, suffer from lack of sleep, and experience constant psychological stress, but still have to go to work in the morning.

It is emphasized that such conditions negatively affect the physical and mental health of employees, increase the risk of road accidents, professional burnout, reduce labor productivity, and create additional life threats.

The petition also notes that today many professions allow performing job duties remotely without loss of efficiency. At the same time, a significant number of employers still require mandatory presence of employees in the office even when there is no production necessity.

What changes are proposed

A request has been made to the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the possibility of amending Ukrainian legislation and introducing additional guarantees for employees during martial law.

In particular, it is proposed to:

establish the priority of remote work if job duties can be performed remotely without harm to the enterprise's activities, and personal presence should be required only when objectively necessary;

grant employees the right to temporary remote work after massive missile or drone attacks, prolonged nighttime air raid alerts, or other events that significantly affected safety and the possibility of full rest;

introduce additional paid leave during martial law, for example up to 10 calendar days per year, as a measure to support the mental and physical health of the population;

oblige employers to provide employees with shelters that meet established requirements or conclude agreements on the use of the nearest suitable shelters with guaranteed employee access during air raid alerts;

grant employees the right to a flexible start of the working day after prolonged nighttime air raid alerts or massive attacks, if this does not interfere with the performance of job duties;

introduce state incentives for employers who actively implement remote work, create safe working conditions, and support employees during martial law.

What results are expected from the innovations

The petition states that the implementation of the proposed changes should contribute to:

preserving the life and health of employees;

reducing stress levels and professional burnout;

increasing labor productivity;

reducing the number of trips during periods of increased danger;

forming a modern and humane state policy to support the population during wartime.

The author also emphasizes that supporting Ukrainians during the war is not only a matter of social protection but also an investment in the resilience of the state, economy, and human potential. In his opinion, employees who feel protected can more effectively perform their professional duties, support their families, and contribute to the country's development even in the most difficult times.

To whom the petition authors addressed their appeal

The appeal contains a request to the President, Cabinet of Ministers, and Verkhovna Rada to support the proposed initiatives and begin preparing the relevant legislative changes.

Electronic petition No. 41/010193-26ep was registered on June 26, 2026. There are 92 days left until the end of signature collection.

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