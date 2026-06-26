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From July 1, the rules for sending parcels to the EU change: what will cost 3 EUR

11:30, 26 June 2026
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Gifts over 45 EUR and all commercial parcels will be processed under new rules.
From July 1, the rules for sending parcels to the EU change: what will cost 3 EUR
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Before July 1, Ukrainian entrepreneurs selling goods to European Union countries should take into account new international shipping rules. The EU is changing the customs clearance procedure for commercial parcels, introducing a mandatory fee for each item listed in the declaration, and new requirements for VAT administration. The innovations will apply to all postal and logistics operators working with the European market, regardless of the value of goods in the shipment.

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What changes await international shipments

From July 1, 2026, new customs rules for international shipments will come into force in EU countries. For Ukrainian exporters, this means the introduction of a mandatory fee of 3 euros for each item listed as a separate line in the customs declaration, as well as new requirements for the administration of value-added tax (VAT).

Which parcels will the new rules apply to

The new requirements apply to all postal and logistics companies working with the European Union market.

They concern:

  • all commercial shipments regardless of the value of the goods;
  • gifts with a declared value over 45 EUR.

In addition to the mandatory fee of 3 EUR per item, shipments may be subject to:

  • VAT if it was not paid through the IOSS system;
  • local fees for customs clearance or shipment processing.

The list of such fees and their amount will be determined separately by each EU country.

How the 3 EUR fee will be calculated

The fee of 3 EUR will be charged for each separate category of goods indicated in the customs declaration.

For example, if a parcel contains a dress and books, the fee will be charged for two items.

At the same time, additional costs can be avoided when a shipment contains identical goods with the same commodity code. For example, socks of different colors can be processed as one item.

Some EU countries will have a transition period

Ukrposhta reported that the company is already ready to operate under the new European Union rules. At the same time, some postal operators and customs services in EU countries are still completing technical preparations for the new system.

Therefore, during the transition period, which may last one to two months, temporary processing procedures will be applied in certain countries. In such cases, customs payments will be paid by recipients upon receipt of the parcel.

Ukrposhta emphasizes that this will not affect the ability to send goods from Ukraine to EU countries. The company continues to accept and deliver international shipments in normal mode according to the new customs rules.

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