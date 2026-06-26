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Meteorologists to be certified, and readiness for chemical, biological, and radiation threats to be strengthened: what the bill will change

12:41, 26 June 2026
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A bill on hydrometeorological activity has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to introduce certification of meteorologists, update the observation system, and improve mechanisms for chemical, biological, and radiation protection.
Meteorologists to be certified, and readiness for chemical, biological, and radiation threats to be strengthened: what the bill will change
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In Ukraine, it was decided to strengthen protection against chemical, biological, and radiation threats and modernize the hydrometeorological monitoring system. For this purpose, the draft Law "On Hydrometeorological Activity" No. 15347 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

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The bill was developed due to the need to update the legal foundations for conducting hydrometeorological activities in Ukraine and to define the modern status of the national hydrometeorological service. One of the key reasons for its preparation, according to the authors, is the need to strengthen the state's readiness to respond to the possible use of weapons of mass destruction, as well as accidents at hazardous facilities.

The document proposes a comprehensive revision of the Law "On Hydrometeorological Activity," the Civil Protection Code of Ukraine, and the Law "On the Ukrainian Red Cross Society." As noted in the explanatory note, simultaneous updating of these legislative acts is necessary to create a unified system of legal regulation in areas related to chemical, biological, and radiation protection.

The authors emphasize that the national hydrometeorological service performs an important preventive function by monitoring the environment, observing levels of chemical and radiation pollution, as well as forecasting the consequences of radiation accidents and the spread of hazardous chemical substances in the atmosphere.

At the same time, the Civil Protection Code defines mechanisms for state response to such threats, including conducting sanitary treatment of the population and providing citizens with personal protective equipment. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society, in turn, participates in eliminating the consequences of emergencies by providing medical and other assistance in affected areas.

According to the authors, only synchronization of legislation in these three areas will allow the formation of a unified mechanism—from detecting danger through atmospheric measurements to prompt state response and population rescue in conditions of mass chemical, biological, or radiation threats.

What the bill proposes

The purpose of the bill is to define modern legal, economic, and organizational foundations for conducting hydrometeorological activities, as well as significantly increase the state's capacity to respond to the possible use of weapons of mass destruction.

To achieve this, it is proposed to update the legal status of the national hydrometeorological service and the state observation system, introduce modern standards for chemical, biological, and radiation protection, clarify the powers of authorities regarding centralized accounting and provision of personal protective equipment to the population, and expand the powers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in participating in the elimination of emergency consequences.

The draft law provides for amendments to the Water Code of Ukraine, the Civil Protection Code of Ukraine, and the adoption of the Law "On Hydrometeorological Activity" in a new edition.

Among the main innovations, it is proposed to introduce certification of specialists in the field of hydrometeorology and create a corresponding state register, establish protection zones around hydrometeorological observation points to ensure their representativeness, update the procedure for state accounting of surface waters by quantitative and qualitative indicators, and legally enshrine the term "chemically hazardous facility."

Additionally, the document expands the responsibilities of the unified state civil protection system during special periods. In particular, it provides for conducting sanitary treatment of the population and special treatment of property.

It is also proposed to enshrine the Cabinet of Ministers' powers to determine the procedure for provision, issuance, accounting, and replacement of respiratory personal protective equipment for the population and civil protection management bodies, as well as to provide civil protection forces with personal protective equipment, radiation and chemical reconnaissance devices, and dosimetric control instruments.

Separate provisions of the bill propose regulating the cooperation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society with the unified state civil protection system and foresee the possibility of its involvement in eliminating the consequences of emergencies and other hazardous events.

The explanatory note states that the implementation of the bill will not require additional expenditures from the State Budget of Ukraine. The measures are planned to be carried out within the current budget allocations and from funds received from paid services in the field of hydrometeorological services.

It is expected that the adoption of the law will increase the effectiveness of hydrometeorological activities, strengthen the state's environmental safety, ensure timely forecasting of the consequences of radiation accidents, and contribute to the creation of an effective mechanism for chemical, biological, and radiation protection of the population. In addition, improving legislation regarding the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is expected to enhance the level of humanitarian response and expand its capabilities in eliminating the consequences of emergencies.

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