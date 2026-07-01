The Head of Zhytomyr Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre to be Tried for Selling 'Immunity' from Mobilization

According to the prosecutor's office, for an unlawful benefit he promised to effectively provide them with 'immunity' from mobilization and unhindered passage of inspections by mobile groups of the TRSSC, including when crossing checkpoints.

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Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General have sent an indictment to court against the acting head of the Zhytomyr Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre for receiving unlawful benefits.

Earlier, the General Prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko announced suspicion against the official.

According to the investigation, a local entrepreneur contacted the head of the regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre for consultation regarding the legal procedure for reserving employees. Instead, the official offered him to pay monthly so that the hired employees would not be mobilized.

As indicated by the prosecutor's office, for an unlawful benefit he promised to effectively provide them with 'immunity' from mobilization and unhindered passage of inspections by mobile groups of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre, including when crossing checkpoints.

To implement the scheme, the accused asked the entrepreneur to provide a list of employees with personal data and phone numbers. In case they were stopped by military servicemen of the TRSSC, the official was supposed to promptly 'respond' to prevent mobilization.

Also, according to the case materials, he advised to warn employees to avoid situations that could attract police attention and lead to additional inspections.

Law enforcement documented several episodes of receiving unlawful benefits. After another transfer of funds, the official was caught red-handed.

The pre-trial investigation is now completed. His actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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