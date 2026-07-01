IDPs allowed free accommodation without time limits – Rada passed the law

Restrictions will not apply during the 6 months after the end of martial law.

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The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that will become the main regulatory act governing the rights and freedoms of internally displaced persons and takes into account the current challenges caused by the ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as recent legislative changes (registration No.12301).

The law comes into force three months after its official publication.

The current Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons" No. 1706-VII shall lose its effect simultaneously with the entry into force of the new law.

Main provisions of the adopted law

The new law, in particular, provides for:

establishing basic guarantees of state support for internally displaced persons at all stages — during adaptation, integration, return to the previous place of residence, and reintegration;

guaranteeing the right to pension provision on general grounds. The document stipulates that for persons registered as internally displaced, the conditions for appointment, payment, recalculation, or transfer to another pension cannot include additional or different requirements and procedures from the general order that restrict the exercise or narrow the content of their pension rights;

introduction of an electronic cabinet for internally displaced persons, through which, among other things, the assessment of IDPs' needs, the level of their satisfaction, and integration at the new place of residence will be carried out;

expansion of state support in providing housing through general housing legislation mechanisms and special tools provided for internally displaced persons. It is envisaged that for government-designated categories of IDPs, residence in temporary housing cannot be limited by the terms of free temporary accommodation during martial law or a state of emergency and for six months after their termination or cancellation;

legislative regulation of the status of temporary accommodation places, which may be arranged in modular towns, dormitories, hotels, and other suitable premises and their parts used or that can be used for temporary placement;

definition at the law level of the main tasks and functions of the central executive authority that will form and implement state policy in the field of ensuring the rights and freedoms of internally displaced persons. This approach is intended to guarantee the priority protection of IDPs' rights regardless of possible personnel or structural changes in the government.

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