Pensioners will receive an additional payment of almost 2,600 UAH: who is eligible and where to submit documents

In 2026, some Ukrainian pensioners will be able to receive an additional pension supplement of up to 2,595 UAH.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Some Ukrainian pensioners can count on additional payments to their main pension. Such state support is provided for people who previously lived in areas affected by radioactive contamination following the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

In 2026, the amount of this supplement has increased and may amount to 2,595 UAH. The final amount is determined depending on the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work, as the calculation mechanism is tied to this social indicator.

Who is entitled to the supplement

Citizens who lived in zones of unconditional (mandatory) or guaranteed voluntary resettlement are entitled to the increased pension payment. This concerns persons who were in these territories as of April 26, 1986, or lived there until January 1, 1993.

The procedure for granting such financial support is determined by current legislation, in particular the Law of Ukraine No. 4695-IX "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026," which establishes the rules for calculating supplements according to current social standards.

New rules for confirming the right to payments

In 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an experimental mechanism that simplifies the procedure for confirming residence in contaminated areas. Now citizens can prove their right to the supplement even when the relevant information is absent from state information systems.

This applies in cases where the necessary information is missing:

in the citizen's passport of Ukraine;

in the Unified State Demographic Register;

in the databases of the State Migration Service.

In such a situation, it is necessary to apply to a special commission operating under the regional military administration. Currently, eight such commissions operate in various regions of the country.

Documents to confirm the right to receive the supplement must be submitted by September 30, 2026. It is expected that thanks to the new procedure, significantly more pensioners affected by the Chernobyl accident or living in the relevant zones will be able to receive the state payments due to them.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.