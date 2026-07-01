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The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive more weapons: The Ministry of Defense changes the approach to supplying the military

17:46, 1 July 2026
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Units will receive a defined resource that will allow them to plan their work and combat operations.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive more weapons: The Ministry of Defense changes the approach to supplying the military
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The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching the first stage of the "Basic Level" project — a minimally guaranteed monthly supply level of UAVs to units. At this stage, combat units will receive a guaranteed number of drones monthly. The supply package includes the most in-demand UAVs: FPV drones (radio and fiber optic communication), "Maviks", bombers, reconnaissance wings, and light mid-strikes.

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According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, units will receive a defined resource that will allow them to plan their work and combat operations. At the same time, manufacturers will have a forecasted demand for 6–12 months, which will enable scaling up production. The goal of the project is to make drone deliveries to the military more even and predictable. In the future, the "Basic Level" is planned to be scaled to other categories of weapons and military equipment.

The first stage will operate as a pilot project and will cover military units that directly hold the defense line and conduct active combat operations.

Deputy Minister of Defense Mstyslav Banik noted that units will receive a guaranteed number of FPV drones, "Maviks", reconnaissance wings, and other unmanned systems monthly. According to him, this will allow better resource planning for combat missions. Distribution will consider the direction, intensity, and nature of combat actions, as well as the operational situation at the front. A separate reserve of the Commander-in-Chief will allow rapid additional supply to units in the most active areas.

Units will be able to independently choose the necessary UAVs through the DOT-Chain system, and supplies will be formed according to transparent rules. If the required type of drone is unavailable, analogs with similar tactical and technical characteristics will be temporarily issued.

Supplies will be made monthly according to a fixed formula, with the first batches expected as early as July. The main part of the drones will be delivered directly to combat units, taking into account the intensity of combat actions. Part of the resources and surpluses will be directed to the reserve of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for rapid reinforcement of units in case of a change in the situation.

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