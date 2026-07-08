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The SBI sent two cases of lawyers who demanded money for "influence" on the court and prosecution to court

15:11, 8 July 2026
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In Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa regions, lawyers accused of demanding money for alleged connections with judges and the prosecution will be tried.
The SBI sent two cases of lawyers who demanded money for "influence" on the court and prosecution to court
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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed the pre-trial investigation regarding two lawyers from the Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa regions, who are accused of extorting money from clients under the pretext of influencing law enforcement officers and judges. The indictments have already been sent to court.

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According to the SBI, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, a lawyer representing the interests of a defendant in a case of illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border assured the client that he allegedly had influence over prosecution employees. He promised to facilitate the conclusion of a plea agreement, which would allow for a more lenient punishment.

For his services, the lawyer demanded 18 thousand euros. The investigation established that he did not intend to transfer any funds to prosecution employees but used this story to seize the client's money.

After the transfer of funds in the victim's car, SBI officers detained the lawyer. During searches, law enforcement officers seized money, a mobile phone, and documents confirming his legal relationship with the client.

He is charged with a completed attempt to provide an unlawful benefit to an official by incitement, as well as repeated large-scale fraud (Part 4 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 3 of Art. 369, Part 1, Part 4 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The other case concerns a lawyer from the Odesa region who provided free legal aid by state appointment. Despite his work already being paid from the state budget, he demanded 3,000 USD from the defendant, claiming that thanks to alleged connections with a judge, he could ensure a suspended sentence. In addition, the lawyer demanded a separate fee for providing defense.

SBI officers detained him after receiving part of the agreed amount. He is currently under 24-hour house arrest.

The indictment against him has been sent to court under Part 2 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence).

The sanctions of the incriminated articles provide for punishment of up to eight and up to five years of imprisonment, respectively.

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