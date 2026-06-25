Two powerful earthquakes shook Venezuela: buildings destroyed, death toll may exceed 10,000 people

Earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 shook Venezuela – over 20 aftershocks were recorded near Caracas.

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Two powerful earthquakes occurred near Caracas, Venezuela, causing building destruction and mass evacuation of people onto the streets. This was reported by BBC citing data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to USGS, the first earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 happened at 18:04 local time in the Yaracuy state at a depth of 21.9 km. After 39 seconds, it was followed by an even stronger shock with a magnitude of 7.5. The second epicenter was located 23 km southeast of the city of Yumare at a depth of about 10 km.

The tremors were felt not only in Venezuela but also in neighboring Colombia. In Colombia's capital, Bogota, some people were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Acting President of Venezuela Delsy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency and appointed a general responsible for coordinating the response to the disaster. In her address to the nation, she expressed condolences to the families of the deceased but did not specify the exact number of victims.

Rodriguez also announced the closure of Maiquetia International Airport due to serious damage.

The US Geological Survey stated that the disaster could have large-scale consequences. Experts estimate a 44% probability that the death toll will exceed 10,000 people and a 30% probability that the number of victims will surpass 100,000. Additionally, experts warned of a significant risk of landslides and soil liquefaction.

According to Agence France-Presse, more than 20 aftershocks were recorded following the main shocks.

Venezuela's Minister of Interior Diosdado Cabello confirmed that several buildings were destroyed in Caracas. Videos and photos showing structures with cracks, significant damage, and complete collapses are spreading on social media. One AFP photo captured a destroyed bank building in Caracas.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the coast of Venezuela and the islands of Aruba and Bonaire but were later canceled.

US President Donald Trump stated that he instructed his administration to "prepare for swift action" in response to the earthquakes. According to him, the US is ready to provide assistance to Venezuela.

"Two large earthquakes that just struck the people of Venezuela are massive in scale and have resulted in a devastating number of deaths," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

BBC Mundo journalist Nicole Kolster, who was in Caracas during the disaster, said the earthquake was the strongest in her life. She described how the building shook violently and residents ran outside fearing collapse.

According to Cabello, the earthquake's effects were recorded in the states of Trujillo, Yaracuy, Carabobo, Aragua, Miranda, as well as in Caracas and La Guaira. The most affected districts in the capital were Los Palos Grandes and Altamira.

The earthquakes occurred on Venezuela's national holiday commemorating the Battle of Carabobo in 1821. Due to the holiday, more people than usual were at home. Official data on the death toll has not yet been released.

Photo: BBC

Photo: Reuters

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