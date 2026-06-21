Children on planes will be seated next to their parents without extra charges: The European Union changes air travel rules

Currently, many airlines charge extra if parents want to sit next to their child during the flight.

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Residents of European Union countries and passengers using European airlines may receive new guarantees when traveling by plane. After more than 12 years of negotiations, the EU has agreed on a major reform of air passenger rights, which includes about 30 new rules.

The EU Council announced the agreement. The final document is expected to be officially approved soon by the European Parliament and EU member states.

Compensation for flight delays will not be canceled

One of the main issues in the negotiations was passenger compensation for flight delays.

Some EU countries proposed paying compensation only in case of delays of four or even six hours. However, the parties ultimately agreed to keep the current rules.

As before, passengers will have the right to compensation if the plane arrives at the destination with a delay of at least three hours. The amount will depend on the flight distance and range from 250 to 600 euros.

Airlines will explain how to get the money

Currently, many passengers do not even know they can claim compensation for a delayed flight. They need to independently find the appropriate form on the carrier's website and submit an application.

The new rules will require airlines to inform passengers about their rights. In case of a flight delay, the carrier must send a clear instruction on how to receive compensation by email.

No more charges for seating a child next to parents

One of the most noticeable changes will be the ban on charging extra fees for seating a child next to their parents.

Today, many budget airlines charge separately for seat selection. Because of this, families often have to pay extra to have the child sit next to the mother or father.

After the new rules come into effect, carriers will have to provide such seats free of charge.

Mistakes in tickets can be corrected without penalties

The EU also plans to protect passengers from additional costs due to accidental errors during booking.

If a person misspells their first or last name when purchasing a ticket, the airline will have to make corrections free of charge. This can be done no later than 48 hours before departure.

Passengers will not be kept on planes for hours

Another innovation concerns cases when the plane is ready for departure but the flight is delayed.

The new rules limit the time passengers can stay on board during such a delay to two hours. If the flight cannot depart longer, passengers must be returned to the airport terminal.

Additional protection for pregnant women and people with disabilities

The reform also strengthens the rights of passengers who need special assistance.

Pregnant women and people with disabilities cannot be denied boarding due to overbooking — a situation where the airline sells more tickets than there are seats on the plane.

In addition, airports will be responsible if such passengers miss their flight because they did not receive the necessary escort or assistance.

Overall, the reform aims to make air travel more comfortable and predictable for passengers, as well as to require airlines to more clearly fulfill their obligations to customers.

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