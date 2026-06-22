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Former Spanish Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison for Corruption During COVID-19

15:29, 22 June 2026
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The Supreme Court of Spain sentenced José Luis Ábalos to 24 years and 3 months in prison.
Former Spanish Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison for Corruption During COVID-19
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The Supreme Court of Spain has delivered a verdict against former Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos in a corruption case involving the procurement of medical masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ex-official was sentenced to 24 years and 3 months in prison.

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According to the Supreme Court, Ábalos was found guilty of creating a criminal organization, corruption, embezzlement of public funds, and influence peddling.

The court also sentenced his former advisor, Koldo García, who was one of the key figures in the case, to 19 years and 8 months in prison.

The intermediary in the scheme, Víctor de Aldama, was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison. However, the execution of his sentence was suspended due to his cooperation with the investigation.

The investigation established that the defendants were involved in corrupt schemes during the awarding of government contracts for the purchase of medical masks at the height of the pandemic.

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