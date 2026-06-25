US Treasury Removes Several Russian Citizens and Companies from Sanctions List – Full List

The US decision includes the removal of Russian citizens, vessels, and companies without official explanations.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The US Department of the Treasury has removed seven Russian citizens, two Russian vessels, and two Turkish companies from the sanctions lists against Russia. This was stated in an official statement by the department.

The decision concerns the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN). Being on this list entails asset freezes, prohibition on using the dollar system, and complete restrictions on business contacts with sanctioned entities.

The US Treasury did not specify the reasons for removing these individuals and companies from the sanctions list.

Among the Russian citizens removed from the list are:

Ivan Potanin — son of oligarch Vladimir Potanin, head of the Interros holding and president of Norilsk Nickel;

Herman Bilous — Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC AKB Novikombank;

Irina Kremlova — Board member of PJSC Bank FC Otkritie;

Mikhail Klyukin — Board member of PJSC Sovcombank;

Viktor Nikolaev — Board member of PJSC Bank FC Otkritie;

Nadiya Cherkasova — Board member of PJSC Bank FC Otkritie;

Maxim Smirnov — Russian citizen.

Additionally, two Russian vessels, Gennady Egorov and Vyacheslav Arshinov, have been removed from the sanctions list.

Restrictions have also been lifted from two Turkish companies: the elevator manufacturer IDA Asansor, previously linked to sanction evasion and supplying products for the Russian defense industry, and DEIN DANISMANLIK PAZARLAMA VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.