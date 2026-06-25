The Cabinet of Ministers extended the digitization of employment records: what it means for employees

The government gave instructions to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

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By order dated June 17, 2026, No. 592-r, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Pension Fund of Ukraine to continue working on entering missing information about employees' work activities into the insured persons register.

This concerns filling the State Register of Compulsory State Social Insurance with data regarding citizens' employment history.

The Pension Fund notes that its bodies continue to accept scanned copies of paper documents on work activities for digitization and the formation of electronic employment records.

Scanned documents can be submitted through the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal by both employers and employees themselves.

The electronic employment record, introduced in 2021, contains digital data about hiring, transfers, dismissals, and other changes related to work activities.

Information up to January 1, 2004, from the paper employment record, which was the main document on a person's work history, can be digitized and stored in the Pension Fund of Ukraine's information system, preserving data on all periods of a person's employment.

As reported by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Pension Fund emphasizes that it is advisable to keep the paper employment record even after digitization.

It is noted that in case of disputed or non-standard situations, the paper employment record remains the document confirming work experience and can be used for pension or social benefit appointments or recalculations. It is especially important to keep the document when some information has not yet been digitized or requires clarification.

At the same time, after digitization is completed, the electronic employment record will become the primary source of information about an employee's work activity, while the paper record will serve as a backup document to confirm or clarify certain periods of employment.

Earlier, Judicial and Legal Newspaper wrote about what employees should do if their employment record is lost or remains in temporarily occupied territory.

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