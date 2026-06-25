June 25 – Today's Holiday and Main Events

On June 25, Ukraine celebrates Customs Officer Day.

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On June 25, Seafarer's Day, Ukraine's Customs Officer Day, World Beatles Day, World Vitiligo Day, as well as Statehood Days of the Republic of Slovenia and the Republic of Croatia are celebrated.

On this day in history, the following events took place:

In 1848, during the "Spring of Nations," in Galicia, by decision of the Main Ruthenian Council, the blue and yellow flag was raised over the Lviv Town Hall.

In 1939, the last meeting of the Shevchenko Scientific Society took place in Lviv. After the Soviet authorities arrived in September, the activities of the Shevchenko Scientific Society were suspended, and at the beginning of the following year, the society and its affiliated institutions were liquidated.

In 1991, Slovenia and Croatia declared independence from Yugoslavia.

Also in 1991, the Law of Ukraine "On Customs Affairs in Ukraine" was adopted.

In the church calendar, this day honors Saint Fevronia the Venerable Martyr. According to tradition, she lived during the time of Emperor Diocletian and was raised in a monastery in the city of Sivapol. She refused to renounce the Christian faith despite severe torture and was executed. Her feat became a symbol of steadfast faith and spiritual courage.

Name days on June 25 are celebrated by: Vasyl, Denys, Kostyantyn, Mykola, Petro, Semen, Fedor, Yefrosyniya.

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