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Shopping Online: Avoid These 5 Mistakes to Not Become a Victim of Scammers

07:00, 26 June 2026
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Scammers are targeting buyers — which mistakes during online shopping can cost you money.
Shopping Online: Avoid These 5 Mistakes to Not Become a Victim of Scammers
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Online shopping has long become a routine activity, but along with the increase in online purchases, scammers are becoming more active. Most often, people lose money due to several common mistakes: trusting suspiciously cheap offers, agreeing to prepayments, using weak passwords, disclosing confidential information, and not knowing how to act in case of fraud. Following simple rules will help avoid financial losses and protect personal information.

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Mistake #1. Trusting suspiciously cheap offers

Do not use suspicious services or overly tempting offers. Experience shows that sellers offering goods at the lowest prices often turn out to be scammers.

Mistake #2. Making large prepayments

Do not make large prepayments when buying goods from online stores. It is safer to use cash on delivery as a payment method, since payment can be made only after you have verified the availability and compliance of the goods.

Mistake #3. Using the same passwords

Create strong passwords and do not use the same password for different social media accounts and services.

Mistake #4. Sharing personal and banking data

Do not provide personal data on unfamiliar websites. Under no circumstances disclose the card expiration date, CVV code, passport number, taxpayer identification number, or secret SMS codes from the bank.

Mistake #5. Delaying contacting the police

If you have become a victim of online fraud, first of all, you need to contact the police by calling 102.

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