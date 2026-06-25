The High Council of Justice will submit a proposal to Zelenskyy for the appointment of three judges to the Mykolaiv Court of Appeal
12:05, 25 June 2026
The High Council of Justice made a decision to submit proposals to Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the appointment of judges.
On Thursday, June 25, the High Council of Justice made a decision to submit proposals to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the appointment of three judges to positions at the Mykolaiv Court of Appeal, namely:
- Artem Hennadiyovych Tokaryev;
- Tetyana Yuriyivna Fortuna;
- Serhiy Mykhailovych Hlybochenko.
Earlier, we wrote that in the first 5 months of 2026, the High Council of Justice decided to submit to Zelensky proposals for the appointment of 75 judges.
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