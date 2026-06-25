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Competition for the Kyiv Court of Appeal: one candidate confirmed the ability to administer justice

21:13, 25 June 2026
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Also, one candidate did not confirm the ability to administer justice.
Competition for the Kyiv Court of Appeal: one candidate confirmed the ability to administer justice
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At the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges on June 25, interviews were held and the results of the qualification assessment of two candidates for judgeships at the Kyiv Court of Appeal were determined by the panel.

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Based on the results of the qualification assessment, the Commission made the following decisions:

Tetyana Valeriivna Marzhyna - 424.27 - Did not confirm the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court

Iryna Mykhailivna Yermolenko - 690.29 - Confirmed the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court

The HQCJ reminded that 93 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 45 vacant judgeships at the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

In total, interviews were conducted with 58 candidates for the Kyiv Court of Appeal: 26 candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice, 20 candidates did not confirm it, and interviews with 12 candidates will be held in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

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