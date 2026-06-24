  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / In Ukraine

A passerby leaned on a car and allegedly made a dent worth 29,000 UAH: did the car owner get compensation

19:40, 24 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The owner of a Toyota Prius claimed that a woman left a dent on the car hood, but the courts found insufficient evidence of her guilt and dismissed the lawsuit.
A passerby leaned on a car and allegedly made a dent worth 29,000 UAH: did the car owner get compensation
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The owner of a Toyota Prius filed a lawsuit demanding compensation for property damage, claiming that in Shepetivka a passerby damaged the hood of his car by leaning on it.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the plaintiff, near a parking lot he saw an unfamiliar woman who was leaning her hand on his parked car. After that, he discovered a fresh dent on the hood with damaged paintwork, which, according to him, was not there before. He estimated the cost of repair at 29,763 UAH and asked to recover this amount from the defendant.

The Shepetivka City District Court of Khmelnytskyi region denied the claim.

The plaintiff filed an appeal requesting to overturn this decision and satisfy the claim. He believed that the local court improperly assessed the evidence in the case, in particular the police investigation materials, in which the defendant confirmed that she had leaned on his car.

The appellate court in case No. 688/3782/25 noted that to recover damages under Article 1166 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, the plaintiff must prove all elements: the existence of damage, the unlawful behavior of the defendant, the causal link between such behavior and the damage caused, as well as the fault of the person who caused the damage.

The panel of judges stated that the circumstances of the car damage cannot be confirmed solely by the plaintiff's explanations, who was not questioned in court as a witness. At the same time, it noted that the defendant denied causing any damage. She explained to law enforcement officers that she was passing by the Toyota Prius and only touched it with her fingertips.

The court took into account that according to the expert's conclusion, it is not excluded that a dent with damaged paintwork on the car could have been caused by leaning a hand on the hood. However, it pointed out that in the absence of objective evidence of the defendant's wrongful behavior and that the damage was caused by her, this conclusion is not sufficient proof of her liability.

Therefore, the appellate court agreed with the first instance court's conclusion: the plaintiff did not prove the presence of a civil offense in the defendant's actions or that the car damage was a result of her actions. Consequently, the appeal was dismissed and the local court's decision remained unchanged.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Military service is not a valid reason: The Supreme Court confirmed the refusal to return a mortgaged apartment through failure to meet the limitation period

The Supreme Court refused to return a mortgaged apartment sold at auction due to the expiration of the statute of limitations and did not recognize military service as a valid reason.

Missed inheritance deadline during the war will have to be justified in court – Supreme Court

War is no longer an excuse: the Supreme Court has tightened the approach to inheritance acceptance deadlines.

60-Day Rule: Can IDPs Lose Their Status Due to Absence from Their Place of Residence

When can an IDP certificate be canceled, is there a risk due to absence for more than 60 days, and how to protect your rights in court.

The Supreme Court confirmed the price increase limit — no more than 10% of the contract value in public procurement

The Supreme Court canceled the decision to recover UAH 43.6 million for additional construction works, citing violations of public procurement rules.

Heirs of the inheritor may lose almost a quarter of the inheritance if the father is abroad: when you will have to pay 23%

Receiving an inheritance from a relative who lived or died abroad: if the testator is recognized as a non-resident, the rate increases from 0% to 23%.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]