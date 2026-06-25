Kyiv Introduces Seasonal Restrictions for Trucks: Who and When Will Not Be Allowed

Restrictions will apply on days with elevated air temperatures.

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During periods when the air temperature exceeds +28°C, the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted in Kyiv. This was reminded by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

This concerns freight vehicles with a total weight of over 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons. Restrictions will apply at all entrances to the capital.

These measures are implemented during forecasted heat to protect the road surface from possible damage. They operate in accordance with the KCSA order dated 07.07.2012 No. 1173 "On restricting the movement of heavy vehicles on the streets and roads of Kyiv due to increased air temperature."

Compliance with the established restrictions will be monitored by the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv.

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