Mobilized man was without contact with relatives for 18 days and had broken ribs: SBI investigates possible violations at Mykolaiv TRC

SBI investigators are checking possible violations at the Mykolaiv TRC after discovering a mobilized man with broken ribs who had almost three weeks without contact with his relatives.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The State Bureau of Investigations has launched a pre-trial investigation into possible violations of citizens' rights at the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. The inspection was conducted with the participation of representatives of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

According to the SBI, during a visit to the regional assembly point, investigators interviewed mobilized individuals about their living conditions and possible violations of their rights.

During the inspection, it was established that one of the mobilized men had no contact with his relatives for 18 days. It was also revealed that the man was at the assembly point with bodily injuries — broken ribs.

According to the mobilized man himself, he received the injuries from law enforcement officers during mobilization activities.

Based on these facts, the SBI opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer) and Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional moderate body injury).

Currently, investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and verifying information about possible illegal actions. After completing the necessary investigative actions, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of persons who may be involved in possible violations.

As reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced systemic human rights violations at the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support assembly point, where, in particular, men were held without contact for up to 18 days and with injuries sustained during mobilization activities.

According to Lubinets, the brother of the man, who presumably received broken ribs during mobilization activities involving police officers, contacted him. After that, the family had almost no information about his whereabouts and condition — contact with him was absent for 18 days.

After representatives of the Ombudsman arrived at the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support assembly point, according to his information, a number of facts were established that may indicate human rights violations.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.