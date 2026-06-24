Not working but want to keep pension insurance record: how much to pay per month

What is the minimum amount to pay to have a full month counted towards your insurance record.

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Ukrainians who are temporarily not working can continue to accumulate insurance service for their future pension. Legislation allows voluntary payment of insurance contributions to the Pension Fund of Ukraine through online services without the need to visit government offices. This mechanism enables not losing service time during breaks in employment and also increases the amount of the future pension. Both unemployed citizens and those officially working who want to gain additional pension benefits can use it.

Can voluntary pension contributions be paid if a person is not working?

Citizens who are not pensioners can independently pay voluntary pension contributions through a simplified mechanism via the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal.

It does not matter whether the person is working or not. After concluding a voluntary participation agreement, funds can be transferred to the Pension Fund account independently.

The month in which the money is received in the Fund's account will be counted towards the insurance record.

Who can participate in voluntary pension insurance?

Voluntary participation in the compulsory state pension insurance system is available to both insured and uninsured persons aged 16 and older.

Legislation also allows paying insurance contributions on behalf of other persons.

To participate in the program, two conditions must be met:

Information about the person must be contained in the Register of Insured Persons of the State Register of Compulsory State Social Insurance;

The person must not have been assigned a pension under the solidarity system of compulsory state pension insurance.

How to arrange voluntary participation in pension insurance

To participate in the program, it is necessary to conclude an agreement with the Pension Fund of Ukraine and pay contributions for oneself or on behalf of another person.

The agreement is made electronically through the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal by joining the Standard Agreement on voluntary payment of insurance contributions.

For authorization, you can use:

qualified electronic signature (QES);

Diia.Signature;

GOV.ID system.

What is the minimum voluntary contribution in 2026

To have one full month counted towards the insurance record, the amount of the voluntary contribution must be no less than the minimum insurance contribution.

Its size is determined as 22% of the minimum wage.

Currently, the minimum insurance contribution is 1,902.34 UAH:

22% × 8,647 UAH = 1,902.34 UAH, where:

22% — the single social contribution rate;

8,647 UAH — the size of the minimum wage.

This amount will allow a full month to be counted towards the insurance record.

Who determines the amount and frequency of payments

After concluding the agreement, the person independently decides:

how long to pay contributions;

how often to make payments;

the amount of contributions to transfer.

There are no fixed deadlines or mandatory payment frequency established.

Is it necessary to submit reports on contribution payments?

No. After funds are received in the Pension Fund account, contributions are automatically recorded.

There is no need to submit any additional reports or documents.

Notifications about credited contributions are sent to the personal account on the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal.

How voluntary contributions affect insurance service and future pension

The amounts of voluntary insurance contributions are credited for the month in which the funds were received in the Pension Fund account.

For citizens who are not working and are not insured persons, this means acquiring insurance service.

For those officially employed and for whom the employer pays the single social contribution, voluntary payments increase the salary considered when calculating the pension.

Voluntary contributions can continue to be paid even after employment. In this case, they will contribute to increasing the citizen's pension rights.

How voluntary contributions increase salary for pension calculation

If 2,000 UAH is paid for a certain month under the voluntary participation agreement, the monthly salary considered during pension assignment will increase by more than 9,000 UAH.

Effectively, every 100 UAH of voluntary contribution increases the monthly salary for pension calculation by almost 455 UAH.

If the total income, including voluntary contributions and the single social contribution paid by the employer, exceeds the maximum salary amount subject to insurance contributions, part of the voluntary contribution will be automatically credited to the next month.

Advantages of voluntary contributions to the Pension Fund

The main advantage of this mechanism is the ability not to lose insurance service during breaks in employment and to independently influence the size of the future pension.

Voluntary contributions allow:

to acquire insurance service during periods without work;

to increase the salary considered when assigning a pension;

to pay contributions for close relatives;

to arrange participation remotely without visiting government offices;

not to submit additional reports or documents after payment.

Thus, even during temporary unemployment, citizens can continue to build their pension rights and avoid losing insurance service necessary for retirement.

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