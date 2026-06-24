How to Obtain a Duplicate Birth Certificate: Step-by-Step Instructions

From online application to receiving the document by mail: a complete algorithm for restoring a birth certificate.

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Losing a birth certificate does not mean losing the right to the document. If the certificate was lost, stolen, damaged, or destroyed, it can be reissued. A new document is also issued in case of changes to the civil status record or its restoration. During martial law, the procedure has become more flexible: Ukrainians can apply to any Civil Status Registration Office (CSRO) in the territory controlled by Ukraine, submit documents through the Administrative Services Center (ASC), or use online services.

The Ministry of Justice explained who has the right to obtain a duplicate birth certificate, what documents are needed, and how citizens abroad should act.

Reissuance of certificates of state registration of civil status acts, including birth certificates, is carried out by the Civil Status Registration Offices (CSROs) , diplomatic missions, and consular offices of Ukraine abroad.

The basis for reissuance is the existing civil status record. A new document can be obtained in case of loss, theft, damage, or destruction of the original, as well as after making changes to the record or its restoration.

The document, commonly called a "duplicate" in everyday language, has the same legal force as the certificate issued during the initial state registration.

Reissuance of certificates is regulated by Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Civil Status Acts" and the Rules of State Registration of Civil Status Acts in Ukraine, approved by the Ministry of Justice order dated October 18, 2000, No. 52/5.

Who can obtain a duplicate birth certificate

According to the Rules, an application for reissuance can be submitted by:

the person to whom the civil status record pertains;

parents, adoptive parents, guardians, or custodians;

a representative of a healthcare institution, educational or other child institution where the child permanently resides;

a representative of the guardianship and custody authority.

Additionally, the document can be obtained by a representative of the person entitled to receive the duplicate. For this, a power of attorney certified in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Notariat" or a document confirming the representative's authority under the Law of Ukraine "On Advocacy and Advocacy Activity" must be provided.

If the applicant's interests are represented by a lawyer, a certified copy of the legal assistance agreement must be submitted along with the order.

Where to obtain a duplicate certificate during martial law

During martial law, a duplicate certificate of state registration of a civil status act can be obtained at any DRACS office operating in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

An application can also be submitted through the Administrative Services Center (ASC).

After submission, the ASC administrator forms and registers the application in the Register. If the applicant has no objections to the entered data, they confirm it with their signature.

Subsequently, the application and necessary documents are forwarded to the relevant DRACS office for consideration. After processing the certificate, the document is sent to ASC, where it is issued to the applicant.

How to order a duplicate birth certificate online

An application for reissuance can be submitted remotely via the "Diia" portal.

After the application is reviewed, the document can be received through "Ukrposhta" within the region where the relevant CSR office is located.

To submit an electronic application, a qualified electronic signature must be used and the following added:

scanned copies of documents confirming the right to obtain the certificate;

if necessary — documents confirming family ties with the person to whom the civil status record pertains;

a receipt for payment of the state fee, fee for issuing an extract from the Register, and other prescribed payments.

How to obtain a duplicate birth certificate abroad

For Ukrainian citizens, foreigners, and stateless persons residing outside Ukraine, documents on state registration of civil status acts can be requested through diplomatic missions and consular offices of Ukraine abroad or through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

For this, an application or a standardized form signed by the person requesting the document must be submitted.

Before submitting documents to foreign institutions, the Ministry of Justice advises to clarify in advance whether an apostille or official translation of the document is required.

Ukrainian citizens permanently residing abroad and applying for a duplicate certificate must present a Ukrainian passport for traveling abroad.

Is it possible to obtain the certificate through a representative

The legislation does not prohibit obtaining a duplicate birth certificate through a representative.

For this, a power of attorney must be drawn up in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Notariat." With a properly certified power of attorney, the representative can submit documents and receive the certificate on behalf of the applicant.

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