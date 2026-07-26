  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / Supreme Court

Delay in Receiving Decision via Electronic Court Does Not Deprive Right to Appeal — Supreme Court

15:25, 26 July 2026 1k
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The lawyer gained access to the full text of the investigating judge's ruling only after the deadline for its appeal had expired.
Delay in Receiving Decision via Electronic Court Does Not Deprive Right to Appeal — Supreme Court
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

When a person consents to receive procedural documents at their electronic address in the Unified Judicial Information and Communication System (the "Electronic Court" system), they reasonably expect to receive the full text of the ruling in electronic form after it is signed by the court, and missing the appeal deadline is not a consequence of unjustified inaction if the person filed the complaint without delay after receiving the court decision. This conclusion was made by the Third Judicial Panel of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court in case No. 619/7773/25.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Positions of the courts of first and appellate instances

By the investigating judge’s ruling dated 08.01.2026, the lawyer’s complaint against the decision of the head of the inquiry sector of the police department to close the criminal proceedings was denied.

The appellate court dismissed the lawyer’s motion to restore the deadline for appealing this ruling.

In the cassation complaint, the lawyer indicated that the operative part of the investigating judge’s ruling was delivered to his electronic cabinet on 10.01.2026. At the same time, the full text of the ruling was signed with the judge’s electronic signature on 20.01.2026, after which the court decision was published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions (USRCD) on 21.01.2016. On 22.01.2026, the lawyer filed an appeal. According to part 1 of article 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the inability to familiarize oneself with the full text of the court decision and the court’s reasoning is a valid reason for missing the procedural deadline.

Position of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court

The appellate court’s ruling was canceled and a new hearing was scheduled in the appellate court.

The panel of judges of the Commercial Cassation Court noted that the case materials show that on 08.01.2026 the investigating judge announced the operative part of the ruling issued following the review of the lawyer’s complaint against the decision of the head of the inquiry sector of the police department to close the criminal proceedings.

The appellate court, refusing to restore the missed procedural deadline, proceeded from the fact that the appeal deadline expired on 13.01.2026, that the operative part of the investigating judge’s ruling was delivered to the lawyer’s electronic cabinet on 10.01.2026, and that there were no justified obstacles to filing an appeal within the statutory deadline.

However, as seen from the "Electronic Court" system, the full text of the investigating judge’s ruling dated 08.01.2026 was signed with the judge’s electronic signature on 20.01.2026, and this ruling was published in the USRCD on 21.01.2026, which is also evident from the data published in this register.

According to the case materials on the complaint against the decision of the investigator to close the criminal proceedings, the lawyer applied to the local court with a statement in which he consented to receive documents at his electronic address in the Unified Judicial Information and Communication System. Therefore, having informed the local court of his desire to receive procedural documents, including the decision on the merits of the case, in the "Electronic Court" system, the lawyer reasonably expected to receive the full text of the investigating judge’s ruling dated 08.01.2026 in electronic form, which under the above circumstances could not have occurred earlier than after the ruling was signed by the investigating judge with his personal electronic signature on 20.01.2026, i.e., effectively after the expiration of the appeal deadline.

Considering the above, the lawyer’s arguments that he gained access to the full text of the investigating judge’s ruling dated 08.01.2026 after the deadline for its appeal expired are justified.

In this proceeding, the lawyer was not acquainted with the reasons for the investigating judge’s decision until the day the full text was sent to the defender on 20.01.2026 through the "Electronic Court" system and the court decision was published in the USRCD on 21.01.2026.

At the same time, the lawyer acted without unjustified delays in appealing the investigating judge’s ruling, since after receiving the document in the electronic cabinet on 20.01.2026, he prepared and filed an appeal on 22.01.2026, which corresponds to the statutory deadline for filing an appeal against the investigating judge’s ruling and demonstrates the lawyer’s diligence.

The ruling of the panel of judges of the Third Judicial Panel of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court dated 11.06.2026 in case No. 619/7773/25 (proceeding No. 51-1081km26) can be viewed at this link.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

09:24, 25 July 2026 16k
A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

16:01, 26 July 2026 8k
Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

17:13, 26 July 2026 6k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 16k
Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

23:12, 24 July 2026 13k
A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

17:49, 26 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Not all goods for ground robotic complexes are exempt from VAT – STS position

The State Tax Service explained that the new VAT exemption for ground unmanned systems does not apply to certain components of such complexes, even if they are supplied under defense contracts.

Who Will Get the Apartment, House, and Business After Divorce: Overview of Five New Positions of the Supreme Court

From the source of funds for purchasing an apartment to the division of business – a selection of legal positions of the Supreme Court that define the current practice of dividing marital property.

ECHR awarded 900 euros compensation to protesters after the court moved the protest away from Bankova Street

The ECHR found a violation of the principle of legal certainty in the case against Ukraine, as the Ukrainian court initially made a decision but later, when determining the procedure for its enforcement, effectively changed its content.

Without DPA and with NMT from previous years: The Council prepares new admission rules for 2027

In Ukraine, it is proposed to change the admission rules in 2027: the draft law provides for four entrance subjects and a separate admission procedure.

"Rolling pin under the pillow": can self-defense turn into a fine for domestic violence

Victim or aggressor: why courts often do not recognize self-defense, and why an ordinary kitchen rolling pin that a woman kept under her pillow became one of the key pieces of evidence in a domestic violence case.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]