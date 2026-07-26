  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / Supreme Court

The court issued different copies of the decision: The Supreme Court explained when the appeal deadline will be restored

22:00, 26 July 2026 661
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Supreme Court clarified when court errors justify missing the appeal deadline.
The court issued different copies of the decision: The Supreme Court explained when the appeal deadline will be restored
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The applicant’s missing the deadline for appealing a court decision, caused by the first instance court issuing contradictory copies of court decisions and restricting access to the decision in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions (USRCD) without proper documentary confirmation that the parties received the correct copy, is grounds for restoring the missed deadline. This conclusion was made by the panel of judges of the First Judicial Panel of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Positions of the courts of first and appellate instances

On 19.09.2025, the investigating judge denied the complaint of the acting commander of the military unit under Articles 303-307 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The representative of the military unit appealed this decision and requested the appellate court to restore the deadline for appealing this decision.

By ruling dated 13.02.2026, the appellate court refused to restore the missed deadline, since according to the cover letter in the case materials dated 21.10.2025, a copy of the investigating judge’s ruling was sent to the representative of the military unit, but the latter filed the appeal only on 11.02.2026.

In the cassation appeal, the representative of the military unit stated that a copy of the ruling was received by the military unit’s email on 17.09.2025. During verification by the military unit of data from the State Bureau of Investigation against the data contained in the USRCD, it was found that the mentioned ruling did not exist, but instead there was another investigating judge’s ruling dated 16.09.2025 denying the complaint of the military unit.

Also, the USRCD contains information about restricted access to the court decision in the specified proceeding based on the court’s letter dated 19.09.2025. The military unit became aware of the existence of the disputed investigating judge’s ruling on 13.01.2026 and filed a request for a copy on 20.01.2026, which the court sent on 26.01.2026 and was received by the military unit on 29.01.2026, after which the representative of the military unit filed an appeal.

Position of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court

The appellate court’s ruling was canceled and a new hearing was scheduled in the appellate court.

The panel of judges of the Commercial Cassation Court considers the appellate court’s refusal to restore the appeal deadline based on the applicant’s obligation to monitor court decisions as unfounded, since such an obligation could arise only in the absence of the investigating judge’s decision, while a copy of the ruling granting the complaint and deciding in favor of the applicant was sent by the court to the military unit’s email address.

From the USRCD it is evident that access to the ruling dated 16.09.2025 was restricted based on the letter dated 19.09.2025 as it did not correspond to the original court decision due to a technical error made during its submission to the USRCD. At the same time, the investigating judge’s ruling dated 16.09.2025 denying the complaint was sent by the court on 16.10.2025, and general access to this decision was provided by the court only on 21.10.2025.

Moreover, the case materials lack any documentary confirmation that the military unit received a copy of the investigating judge’s ruling, which according to the cover letter was sent on 21.10.2025.

Given the above, it should be concluded that the applicant’s missing the deadline for appealing the court decision was caused by the actions of the first instance court, which issued contradictory copies of court decisions, and not by the applicant’s inaction.

The ruling of the panel of judges of the First Judicial Panel of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court dated 02.06.2026 in case No. 592/14858/25 (proceeding No. 51-870km26) can be viewed at this link.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

09:24, 25 July 2026 16k
A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

16:01, 26 July 2026 8k
Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

17:13, 26 July 2026 6k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 16k
Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

23:12, 24 July 2026 13k
A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

17:49, 26 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Not all goods for ground robotic complexes are exempt from VAT – STS position

The State Tax Service explained that the new VAT exemption for ground unmanned systems does not apply to certain components of such complexes, even if they are supplied under defense contracts.

Who Will Get the Apartment, House, and Business After Divorce: Overview of Five New Positions of the Supreme Court

From the source of funds for purchasing an apartment to the division of business – a selection of legal positions of the Supreme Court that define the current practice of dividing marital property.

ECHR awarded 900 euros compensation to protesters after the court moved the protest away from Bankova Street

The ECHR found a violation of the principle of legal certainty in the case against Ukraine, as the Ukrainian court initially made a decision but later, when determining the procedure for its enforcement, effectively changed its content.

Without DPA and with NMT from previous years: The Council prepares new admission rules for 2027

In Ukraine, it is proposed to change the admission rules in 2027: the draft law provides for four entrance subjects and a separate admission procedure.

"Rolling pin under the pillow": can self-defense turn into a fine for domestic violence

Victim or aggressor: why courts often do not recognize self-defense, and why an ordinary kitchen rolling pin that a woman kept under her pillow became one of the key pieces of evidence in a domestic violence case.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]