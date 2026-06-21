Why school textbooks are printed without tenders: the Ministry of Education explained procurement rules

Who selects publishers for school textbooks and why the state does not hold tenders.

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Purchasing school textbooks with state funds traditionally raises many questions about how publishers are chosen, why prices for different editions vary, and why printing is done without open tenders.

The Ministry of Education and Science explained that the process of supplying schools with textbooks is regulated by legislation and consists of a series of mandatory stages — from examination and competitive selection to printing and delivery of books to educational institutions.

At the same time, copyright plays a key role in choosing the publisher, and the cost of each copy primarily depends on the print run and the cost structure of its production.

How the state purchases textbooks for schools

Textbook procurement with budget funds is carried out by the Institute of Education Content Modernization (IECM) — a state scientific institution under the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

For each textbook, the author independently determines the publisher according to copyright law. At the same time, the price of one copy depends on the print run: the fewer books printed, the higher the cost per copy.

The path a textbook takes before printing

Before a textbook is published with state budget funds, it goes through several mandatory stages. These include determining the need for educational literature, conducting examination and testing, obtaining the Ministry of Education’s approval, competitive selection, teachers’ choice, approval of results, printing, and delivery to educational institutions.

This procedure is provided by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution dated January 23, 2019, No. 41.

The Ministry emphasizes that the state finances textbook publication, but the choice of specific educational materials is made by teachers who directly use them in the educational process.

Why the author chooses the publisher

A textbook is an object of copyright. According to the Laws of Ukraine "On Publishing" and "On Copyright and Related Rights," the author has the right to independently determine the publisher who will publish their work.

That is why IMZO does not choose the publisher at its own discretion. The right to publish a textbook is confirmed by a copyright registration certificate and an author-publisher contract.

Why textbooks are purchased without open tenders

Since the right to publish a specific textbook belongs to only one publisher, printing contracts are concluded without open tenders.

This possibility is provided by paragraph 13 of the Features of Public Procurement, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution dated October 12, 2022, No. 1178. This norm applies when services can be provided by only one business entity due to the need to protect intellectual property rights.

The list of textbooks to be printed with state funds in 2026 was approved by the Ministry of Education and Science order dated April 28, 2026, No. 702.

The Ministry also notes that procurements are conducted within tight deadlines because all textbooks must be printed and delivered to schools by September 1, 2026.

What the price of a textbook consists of

The cost of a textbook, defined by the budget program passport for 2026, consists of several components.

These include:

material costs — paper, cardboard, film, and other components at average market prices;

printing services, the cost of which depends on the technical capabilities of the printing house and order fulfillment deadlines;

author's remuneration at 1.5 royalty rates, amounting to 12,000 hryvnias per author’s sheet according to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution dated January 18, 2003, No. 72;

publishing expenses, including rent of premises and equipment, utilities, staff salaries, and obtaining expert opinions;

profitability, which cannot exceed 5% of the cost price according to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution dated February 19, 2020, No. 131.

Why the price of one copy depends on the print run

Part of the costs of creating a textbook is fixed and does not depend on the number of copies printed. This primarily concerns the author’s remuneration and certain publishing expenses.

With a large print run, these costs are distributed among a significant number of books, which lowers the cost of one copy. If the print run is small, the same costs fall on fewer copies, causing the price of each book to increase.

Where to check information about textbook procurements

Cost calculations for each textbook, procurement contracts, and their justifications are open to the public.

You can review the relevant documents in the Prozorro electronic public procurement system, where all data on textbook procurements with state funds are published.

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