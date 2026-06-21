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What to do if on the way to the military unit after unauthorized absence you are stopped by the police, TRC or Military Law Enforcement – explanation

18:41, 21 June 2026
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The TCC explained the procedure and the list of documents that need to be carried.
What to do if on the way to the military unit after unauthorized absence you are stopped by the police, TRC or Military Law Enforcement – explanation
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If, while heading to the military unit after unauthorized absence, you are stopped by representatives of the police, TRC, or Military Law Enforcement Service, you must present proof that you are moving to the place of service after the report has been approved.

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If the report was submitted through the "Army+" app, such proof is the "On the way" mark in Army ID (white ribbon). In case the report was submitted through the recruiting center, the proof is a paper summons.

For servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service, such proof is valid for 5 days. Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine must arrive at the military unit within 48 hours after receiving the notification of the commander's order signing in the "Army+" app.

The Khmelnytskyi Regional TRC emphasize that if the proof was presented but the person was still detained, the Ministry of Defense advises contacting the hotline for returning to service at 0 800 605 100.

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