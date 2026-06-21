Most Cases of Unauthorized Leave Are Recorded in the Ukrainian Armed Forces Training Centers – How the Approach to New Recruits' Training Is Changing

The Kyiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center notes that unauthorized leave most often occurs in the first weeks of service due to fear and disorientation.

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Most cases of unauthorized leave occur still in training centers — in the first weeks of service or before being sent to combat units. As noted by the Kyiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, such cases are often caused by disorientation, fear, and misunderstanding of the next stages of service.

To reduce the number of unauthorized leaves and help mobilized personnel pass the initial adaptation period, the army introduced a training program for new recruits before basic military training.

The project started in April 2025 on the initiative of military ombudsman Olga Reshetylova. The pilot phase was tested in one of the training centers, and since September, with the support of the General Staff, the program has been expanded to all units where mobilized personnel undergo basic general military training.

The Land Forces Command reported that in April there was a 14% decrease in cases of unauthorized leave from training centers compared to last summer.

After arriving at the training center and before starting basic general military training, mobilized personnel undergo adaptation sessions for three days. These include training on legal issues, financial literacy, psychological support, and the history of Ukraine.

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