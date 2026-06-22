14 people died in water bodies over the week, including one child – SES

The SES records new cases of tragedies during swimming and urges to follow safety rules near water.

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Just last week, 14 people died as a result of accidents in Ukraine's water bodies, including one child. This was reported on the website of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to the SES, the statistics of deaths on water bodies during the summer period continue to rise. Since the beginning of June, a total of 64 emergencies during swimming have been recorded, resulting in 53 deaths, including 9 children.

Separate tragic cases recently occurred in Chernihiv and Kyiv. In Chernihiv, rescuers retrieved the body of a boy born in 2015 from the Stryzhen River. In Kyiv, at the Verkhnie Vygurivske lake, a teenager born in 2011 dove while swimming and did not resurface. The bodies of the children were found and brought to the surface by SES personnel.

Rescuers emphasize that summer recreation near water often ends in tragedy due to neglect of safety rules and lack of proper supervision of children. The SES stresses that adults must constantly monitor children near water bodies and not leave them unattended.

It is also emphasized that swimming is allowed only at equipped beaches where rescue services are on duty. To prevent accidents, SES specialists have prepared an infographic with basic safety rules that both adults and children must follow.

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