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The road to the border with Poland has been restored: major repairs completed on the M-07 Kyiv – Kovel – Yahodyn route

18:59, 21 June 2026
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In less than three months, over 150,000 m² of pavement was renewed on a key international route.
The road to the border with Poland has been restored: major repairs completed on the M-07 Kyiv – Kovel – Yahodyn route
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On the international highway M-07 Kyiv – Kovel – Yahodyn, which provides access to the Ukrainian-Polish border and the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint, large-scale road surface restoration works have been completed. The repairs lasted less than three months, according to the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development in the Volyn region.

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On the state highway M-07 Kyiv – Kovel – Yahodyn (towards Lublin) within the Volyn region, deformations of the road surface were eliminated by installing large patches.

As soon as weather conditions allowed, road repair crews from two contracting organizations began laying hot asphalt concrete mixture on designated sections of the route.

In less than three months, about 153,000 m² of damaged pavement was restored on the most problematic sections of the route. Additionally, nearly 14,000 m² of the M-07 road was repaired using pothole patching and pneumatic jet repair methods.

The quality of materials and all stages of work — from site preparation to inspection of the newly laid asphalt concrete — were controlled by the customer, the Service for Restoration in the Volyn region, through technical supervision and laboratory tests. Quality control was also separately conducted by the state enterprise "Road Scientific and Technical Center."

Currently, crack sealing works are ongoing on the M-07 highway. This aims to prevent further pavement deterioration and extend its service life. After all repair activities are completed, road markings will be applied on the renewed sections to enhance traffic safety.

The total length of the M-07 Kyiv – Kovel – Yahodyn highway (towards Lublin) within the Volyn region is 158.4 km. Of this, almost 35 km are first-category sections with divided carriageways, each having two lanes in one direction.

The M-07 is one of Ukraine's key international transport corridors. It connects the capital with the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint on the border with Poland. During martial law, this route is especially important for logistics, export of Ukrainian products, international transportation, and stable transport links with European Union countries.

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