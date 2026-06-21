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From 7 to 12 days – The Ministry of Defense has set deadlines for the return of servicemen with AWOL status to units

17:29, 21 June 2026
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Reports through "Army+", recruiting centers, or units will be reviewed within 7 days, after which up to 5 days are given for arrival.
From 7 to 12 days – The Ministry of Defense has set deadlines for the return of servicemen with AWOL status to units
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The Ministry of Defense has established deadlines and procedures for the reinstatement of servicemen with AWOL status in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly in the Ground Forces. This was reported by the Ground Forces Command.

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When submitting a report through the "Army+" app, it is reviewed within 7 days. After approval, the serviceman is given 5 days to arrive at the military unit. In the "Army ID" app, after approval, the status "On the way" appears, confirming participation in the return program after AWOL. This status must be presented if stopped by representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, Military Police, or National Police.

If a serviceman applies directly to the military unit, he submits a report on site and is immediately included in the lists of temporarily arrived personnel with the restoration of food supply. The unit verifies the submitted data within up to 7 days. After approval, the procedure for inclusion in the personnel lists with the restoration of monetary and other types of support begins.

In case of applying through the 1st Ground Forces Recruiting Center, the report is forwarded to the selected unit, which reviews it within 7 days. After approval, the recruiting center issues a paper summons confirming participation in the return program after AWOL. The document is valid for 5 days and must also be presented during route checks.

After arrival at the unit, further processing depends on the serviceman's status. If the person has not yet been removed from the previous unit's lists, they are enrolled as temporarily arrived personnel with the restoration of food supply, and full support is restored after the enrollment order.

If the serviceman has already been removed from the previous unit's lists, they are enrolled in the new unit on the day of arrival with simultaneous restoration of monetary and other types of support.

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