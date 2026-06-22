Is it possible to sign a new contract during AWOL – The TRC explained the key condition for returning to service

First, it is necessary to officially return to the unit and restore status in the personnel lists.

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While a serviceman is officially in the status of unauthorized absence from the unit (AWOL), it is impossible to conclude a new contract. First, it is necessary to return to service, complete registration at the unit, be enrolled in the personnel lists, and restore payments and provisions. Only after this is signing a new contract allowed.

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) explained that the return procedure for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the State Special Transport Service (SSTS), and the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) includes several options for submission and different processing times.

After arriving at the military unit, the serviceman is registered, enrolled in the personnel lists, and payments and provisions are restored. Only after this can he sign a new type of contract.

The TCC explained the return procedure for servicemen of the AFU, State Special Transport Service, and National Guard through the "Army+" application.

After submitting a report in the application, the serviceman selects a unit, and the document undergoes verification. For the AFU and SSTS, this process takes up to seven days, for the NGU – up to 96 hours. For National Guardsmen, the functionality to submit a report through "Army+" is temporarily unavailable due to technical work.

Upon approval, AFU and SSTS servicemen have five days to arrive at the unit, and the status "On the way" appears in the application, confirming participation in the return program after AWOL. For NGU servicemen, after approval, they must wait for a notification about the signing of the NGU commander's order, after which 48 hours are allotted to arrive at the unit.

Upon arrival, the registration procedure depends on whether the serviceman was removed from the previous unit's lists. If not, he is enrolled in the temporarily arrived personnel lists and food provision is restored, and after the order is issued – monetary and other types of provision. If removal has already occurred, enrollment in the personnel lists and restoration of provisions take place on the day of arrival.

It is also possible to return to service directly through the chosen military unit. In this case, the serviceman submits a report on site and is immediately enrolled in the temporarily arrived personnel lists. Data verification takes up to seven days, after which monetary and other types of provision are restored.

Another option is to contact the 1st Recruitment Center of the Land Forces or the 2nd Recruitment Center of the Air Assault Forces of the AFU. After submitting a report and its approval, the center issues a paper summons confirming participation in the return program after AWOL. Five days are allotted to arrive at the unit.

In "Army+", after recording absence from service, a corresponding notification appears. The serviceman can submit a return report, select the structure and unit, indicate the desired service direction, civilian specialty, and previous experience. Copies of military documents and other necessary documents are attached if available.

The TRC emphasized that servicemen can only choose a new unit within the structure in which they previously served. If AWOL was recorded after June 12, 2026, it is impossible to submit a report through the application.

After approval of the report, the status in the application changes to "On the way." For AFU and SSTS servicemen, this means the possibility to immediately proceed to the unit. NGU servicemen must wait for a separate notification about the signing of the commander's order before proceeding to the place of service.

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