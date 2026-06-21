Gemini in Google Sheets now works in Ukrainian: how to use the new feature

Gemini in Google Sheets has received support for 28 new languages, including Ukrainian.

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Google has expanded language support for the AI assistant Gemini in the Google Sheets service. Now the tool can work with 28 new languages, including Ukrainian.

In Google Sheets, users can use Gemini to create spreadsheets with a single text request. There is also a feature to edit existing documents through commands entered in the sidebar.

In addition, the Intelligence workspace is available, which can automatically gather context and data from other Google Workspace applications. This allows for increased accuracy and relevance of the created spreadsheets.

The update has already begun rolling out to all users who have access to Gemini in Google Sheets. This applies to Google Workspace subscribers or Google AI plans.

Before using the tool, it is necessary to activate the "smart features" of Workspace in Gmail settings.

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