Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych Refused the Polish Order

The former ambassador called it a gesture of defending Ukrainian dignity and historical memory.

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Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych announced his decision to refuse the Polish state award — the "Commander’s Cross with Star of the Order of Merit."

Zvarych recalled that in July 2024, while serving as Ukraine’s ambassador, he received this distinction from the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda.

“I am sincerely grateful to my Polish friends for this recognition. I will always value and remember what we had to go through together. Thank you for your trust, unique cooperation, and sincere friendship. And I am confident that you will understand my action today,” Zvarych said.

According to the diplomat, the decision to refuse is connected with “devotion to the interests of the Ukrainian state, the honor and dignity of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, diplomatic colleagues, and the Ukrainian people,” as well as with a “deep sense of justice.”

He explained that he considers the reaction of the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to rename a Special Operations Forces unit in honor of UPA heroes at least disproportionate and irresponsible.

Zvarych stated that Karol Nawrocki effectively questioned the long-standing efforts toward Ukrainian-Polish reconciliation and understanding.

He emphasized that this process was initiated not by politicians but by people who experienced difficult chapters of the shared history of the two nations.

The diplomat stressed that no one outside Ukraine has the right to determine whom the Ukrainian people consider their heroes.

He added that in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine, any attempts to question this do not contribute to reconciliation but, on the contrary, may deepen divisions.

Zvarych emphasized that his decision is not a sign of disrespect toward the Polish people.

“That is why my decision to refuse the state award of the Republic of Poland is not a gesture of disrespect toward the Polish people, my Polish friends, or those in Poland who have worked for many years for Ukrainian-Polish understanding. On the contrary, it is a protest against the destruction of the legacy of Ukrainian-Polish reconciliation, which people of goodwill on both sides of the border have built for decades,” the diplomat said.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki stripped Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.

On June 20, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he sent this order by mail to Karol Nawrocki.

The third President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko also decided to refuse the Polish Order of the White Eagle as a sign of disagreement with the reconsideration of the award to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Additionally, the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma also refused his Order of the White Eagle.

The fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko also decided to refuse the Polish Order of the White Eagle.

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