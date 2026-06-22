In Kyiv, traffic on Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard will be partially restricted until mid-summer due to road works

Restrictions will be in effect from June 22 to July 15 on the section from the Pecherska metro station to the Pechersky overpass.

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From June 22 to July 15, traffic on Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard in the Pechersky district of Kyiv will be partially restricted. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Specialists from the Pechersky Road Maintenance Department will carry out the installation of road barriers on the median strip daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The work will be conducted on the section from the Pecherska metro station to the Pechersky overpass.

During the works, traffic will be partially restricted in the extreme left lanes in both directions.

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