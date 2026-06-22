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Completion of 'Ukrbud' in Kyiv has moved forward: where the work is being carried out

22:36, 22 June 2026
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'Kyivmiskbud' presented a plan to resume construction of unfinished projects of the holding and 'Ukrbud'.
Completion of 'Ukrbud' in Kyiv has moved forward: where the work is being carried out
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Private Joint Stock Company "HC "Kyivmiskbud" presented at the Kyiv City Council the concept of resuming construction of residential complexes of the holding and projects of the company "Ukrbud".

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As indicated by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), construction work has been resumed since February 2026 on 11 residential complexes. Kyivmiskbud reports that by the end of the current year, the company plans to commission six residential complexes along with external engineering networks.

Similar volumes of housing commissioning are forecasted for 2027 as well.

Currently, construction work is underway at 18 "Kyivmiskbud" sites. In particular, at the residential complex "Podil Grad", preparation of the readiness act for commissioning is ongoing.

In the residential complexes "Twin House", "Raiduzhny" and "Freedom", engineering works and connection to city networks are being carried out.

At the sites "Oberig-2", "Medovyi", "Medovyi-2" and "Hvardiyksyi", construction of residential buildings and other works continue.

Active work is also being conducted at the residential complexes "Mirax", "Urlivskyi-1", "Abrikosovyi", "Milos", "Like House", "Kyrylivskyi Hai", "Otrada" and "Urban Park".

As noted by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", receiving the keys to a new apartment is not only a joyful event but also the beginning of a complex legal marathon, especially for those who purchased not square meters but the right of claim to the developer. For most Ukrainians, buying an apartment in a new building does not occur through a direct real estate sale contract but through complex investment mechanisms such as construction financing funds, purchase of property rights, or contracts for the sale of the right of claim. Legally, the buyer purchases the right to expect the object in the future.

How to properly enter an empty apartment, record defects, and convert an investment agreement into a real extract from the property rights register – here.

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