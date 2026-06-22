Pensioners may underreceive payments for years: who should urgently check their pension

Some Ukrainian pensioners may underreceive due payments for years due to calculation errors.

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Some Ukrainian pensioners have been receiving pension payments for years in amounts smaller than those prescribed by law. This especially concerns citizens entitled to additional compensations due to health loss, including those affected by the Chernobyl disaster. In some cases, the amount of underpayment can reach several thousand hryvnias per month.

Why underpayments occur

For many people, the pension remains the main source of income, so any errors in calculations significantly affect their financial situation. One of the most common reasons is the incorrect determination or incomplete calculation of additional pension payments provided for certain categories of citizens.

The problem often goes unnoticed because pensioners rarely check the detailed structure of their payments and rely only on the total amount of the payment.

Disputes often arise during the calculation of additional pensions for persons affected by the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant accident. The law stipulates that such an allowance should be paid separately from the main pension and depends on the established disability group.

The payment amount is determined as a percentage of the minimum age pension. For persons with a Group I disability, it is 100%, for Group II – 75%, and for Group III – 50%. In monetary terms, this can range from over a thousand to several thousand hryvnias monthly.

Due to calculation errors or the use of outdated approaches, some citizens may underreceive significant amounts. Over a year, such losses often reach tens of thousands of hryvnias.

Who may be eligible for pension recalculation

Most often, grounds for recalculation exist for persons classified in the first category of those affected by the Chernobyl disaster, especially if a disability is established.

Recent court practice shows that additional pension payments must be determined in accordance with legal requirements. Court decisions have repeatedly confirmed citizens' rights to receive due amounts regardless of internal instructions or methodologies applied by individual institutions.

How to find out if the pension is calculated correctly

Experts recommend periodically checking not only the total pension amount but also all components of the payments. Reasons for additional checks may include no changes in payment amounts for a long time, status as a first-category affected person, unclear calculation methods, or a pension amount that seems too low.

To verify, one can contact the Pension Fund with a request to obtain a copy of the pension file and a detailed calculation of payments. If errors or unaccounted allowances are found in the documents, the citizen has the right to submit an application for pension recalculation.

In cases where the issue is not resolved administratively, the law allows protecting one's rights through the court.

Why it is worth checking calculations now

Recently, more and more citizens affected by the Chernobyl disaster are reviewing their pension documents and discovering underpayments accumulated over the years. Often, people learn about such violations only after consulting lawyers or thoroughly analyzing their pension files. That is why specialists advise not to delay the check, as timely action can help recover due funds and increase the monthly payment amount.

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