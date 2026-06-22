On the 30th Anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine, a Round Table Was Held in the Verkhovna Rada with the Participation of Supreme Court Chairman Stanislav Kravchenko

Supreme Court Chairman Stanislav Kravchenko joined a round table at the Rada, where on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine, achievements, challenges, and the role of the Basic Law in the context of war and European integration were discussed.

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On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine, a round table "Thirty Years of the Constitution of Ukraine: Achievements and Challenges of the Present" was held in the Verkhovna Rada. The event was attended by members of parliament, representatives of the Scientific Advisory Council under the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, government authorities, and constitutional scholars.

Opening the discussion, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk emphasized that the Constitution is not just the main law of the state, but a social contract for millions of Ukrainians worldwide. According to him, the Constitution, created for peacetime, is now undergoing the most difficult test — the test of war, while remaining the legal foundation of the existence of the Ukrainian state.

Stefanchuk explained that the path of the Basic Law of Ukraine has several stages. The first was in 1996, when the Constitution answered the question of whether Ukraine would be independent. Today, after thirty years, the second stage continues — a period during which the Constitution goes through turbulence and a search for balance. The third stage is the time when we speak about cementing the strategic course of the state towards Ukraine's full membership in the European Union and NATO and issues related to the corresponding reforms.

"Over thirty years, the Constitution of Ukraine has undergone the trials of state-building, political crises, and full-scale war. If democratic institutions are functioning today, Ukraine remains a sovereign state, and we continue to hold the course of European integration, then the Basic Law has fulfilled its main mission and ensured the continuity of Ukrainian statehood," summarized Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Supreme Court Chairman Stanislav Kravchenko noted that thirty years ago, the Constitution of Ukraine enshrined the Ukrainian people's aspiration to live in a free, democratic, and legal state. The Basic Law became the foundation of modern Ukrainian statehood. The Constitution defined not only the system of state power organization but also the direction of Ukraine's development — the path of democracy and the establishment of European legal standards.

As Stanislav Kravchenko emphasized, the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine is met by the state amid a full-scale war unleashed by Russia. According to him, this war has become a challenge not only to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty but also to the entire system of international law, international legal order, and democratic values recognized by the civilized world.

It is precisely in these difficult times that the Constitution acquires special significance: it ceases to be just a normative act and becomes a symbol of state resilience, legal certainty, and social unity.

From the first days of Russia's full-scale armed aggression, the national judicial system clearly demonstrated that courts in Ukraine must operate under any circumstances and only on the principles defined by the Constitution of Ukraine. In the fifth year of the full-scale war, we can state that the national judicial system has coped with this task, in particular thanks to legislative support.

"In wartime, every judicial jurisdiction — administrative, commercial, criminal, and civil — forms new law enforcement practices regarding issues related to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine in the context of compliance with and implementation of the norms of the Basic Law of Ukraine. Our task is not only to ensure the observance of the law today. We must form legal approaches that will become the basis for the future restoration of justice and strengthening of the international legal order," Kravchenko stated.

Stanislav Kravchenko emphasized that the foundation of Ukraine's constitutional order is a commitment to the principles of the rule of law, justice, freedom, and respect for human dignity.

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