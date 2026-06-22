How to Become a Paramedic During Service – Simplified Admission Open for Combat Medics

The program allows combining service and remote learning.

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In Ukraine, there is a state program that allows combat medics to study for free at medical educational institutions through a simplified admission procedure and combine studies with service.

Program for Combat Medics

The Kyiv City Health Department reported that a special program for active combat medics continues to operate in Ukraine. It provides an opportunity to obtain higher or specialized pre-higher medical education without interrupting military service.

Training is funded by the state and regional budgets, and admission is conducted through a simplified procedure.

The initiative is aimed at developing the healthcare system and supporting servicemen who already have practical experience in providing medical assistance in combat conditions.

What Education Can Be Obtained

In 2026, combat medics can enroll in a bachelor's program in "Nursing" with a specialization in "Emergency Medicine." Upon completion, graduates receive the qualification of paramedic.

The program is adapted to the needs of the military and provides for part-time or remote learning formats, allowing education to be combined with service.

Also available is specialized pre-higher education under the "Nursing" program. In this case, training is conducted in a part-time format and includes simplified admission with the possibility of an online interview.

After completing the training, graduates receive an official diploma and can continue their professional activities in the medical field.

Position of the Ministry of Health

As noted by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the program allows military personnel to transform combat experience into professional education.

Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Marina Slobodnichenko emphasized:

"The training we offer to the military is a bridge between the front and peaceful life, between practice and formal education. The experience of our combat medics already saves lives. The state recognizes this experience and helps turn it into a professional future."

Who Can Apply

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

currently serve as a combat medic;

have the status of a combatant;

have a document of complete general secondary education or a diploma of junior specialist or professional junior bachelor;

have completed training as a "combat medic" and possess the corresponding certificate;

have confirmed experience serving as a platoon combat medic, senior company combat medic, or tactical medicine instructor.

Combatants are admitted based on interview results without taking the national multi-subject test. The interview can be conducted remotely.

For active servicemen, commander approval for studying is mandatory.

How the Training Is Organized

The main feature of the program is the ability to combine studies with service.

Bachelor's programs provide part-time study with two on-site sessions per year or a remote format. Specialized pre-higher education programs are mostly implemented in a part-time format.

This approach allows military personnel to continue serving while simultaneously obtaining education.

2026 Admission Campaign Dates

registration of applicants' electronic accounts – from July 1, 2026;

submission of applications for interviews – from July 3 to July 10;

conducting interviews – from July 8 to July 19;

submission of admission applications – from July 19 to August 1;

fulfillment of enrollment requirements – from August 6 to August 11, 2026.

Where You Can Study

In 2026, ten educational institutions are involved in the program:

Bukovinian State Medical University

Cherkasy Medical Academy

Andrey Krupynsky Lviv Medical Academy

Lviv Medical Postgraduate Professional College

Volyn Medical Institute

Ivan Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University

Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University

Odesa National Medical University

Poltava State Medical University

Mykola Pirogov Vinnytsia National Medical University

Documents can be submitted through the applicant's electronic cabinet or directly through the admissions offices of educational institutions.

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