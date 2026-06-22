A new status "On the way" has appeared in Army+ for servicemen returning after AWOL

After the report is approved, the system displays the "On the way" mark, which confirms voluntary return to service and sets the deadlines for arrival at the unit.

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The "Army+" app has introduced a new status for servicemen returning after unauthorized absence (AWOL). According to ArmyInform, once the report is approved, a white ribbon with the status "On the way" automatically appears in Army ID.

What the "On the way" status means

The status confirms that:

the serviceman is voluntarily returning to service;

the return report has been approved;

the person is expected at the designated military unit.

Deadlines for arrival at the unit

The following timeframes for the status are established:

for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service — 5 days to arrive;

for the National Guard of Ukraine — 48 hours after the order is issued;

if processed through the recruiting center — a paper summons is issued, also with a 5-day term.

What to do in case of a check while on the way

If the serviceman is stopped while traveling, it is necessary to:

show the "white ribbon" in Army ID and the report in the "Army+" app

or

present the paper summons.

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