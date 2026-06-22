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A new status "On the way" has appeared in Army+ for servicemen returning after AWOL

17:19, 22 June 2026
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After the report is approved, the system displays the "On the way" mark, which confirms voluntary return to service and sets the deadlines for arrival at the unit.
A new status "On the way" has appeared in Army+ for servicemen returning after AWOL
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The "Army+" app has introduced a new status for servicemen returning after unauthorized absence (AWOL). According to ArmyInform, once the report is approved, a white ribbon with the status "On the way" automatically appears in Army ID.

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What the "On the way" status means

The status confirms that:

  • the serviceman is voluntarily returning to service;
  • the return report has been approved;
  • the person is expected at the designated military unit.

Deadlines for arrival at the unit

The following timeframes for the status are established:

  • for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service — 5 days to arrive;
  • for the National Guard of Ukraine — 48 hours after the order is issued;
  • if processed through the recruiting center — a paper summons is issued, also with a 5-day term.

What to do in case of a check while on the way

If the serviceman is stopped while traveling, it is necessary to:

  • show the "white ribbon" in Army ID and the report in the "Army+" app

or

  • present the paper summons.

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