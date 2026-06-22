Special IDs will be issued to families of deceased and missing police officers — conditions for issuance

The document will serve as a basis for confirming the status of a police officer's family and obtaining social guarantees provided by law.

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The government has approved the mechanism for issuing and canceling IDs for family members of police officers who died while performing official duties, died as a result of injuries sustained, were declared missing by the court, or disappeared under special circumstances.

"Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reviewed the document that details who will have the right to such status, what documents need to be submitted, and in which cases the ID can be canceled.

The new procedure aims to simplify the confirmation of the status of such persons and ensure the implementation of benefits, guarantees, and compensations provided by law.

Who can receive the ID

Specifically, the government approved the procedure for issuing and canceling the ID of a family member of a police officer who, while performing official duties related to the tasks and powers of the police, died (passed away), was declared missing by the court, or disappeared under special circumstances.

The ID will confirm the status of a family member of such a police officer and the right to receive corresponding benefits, guarantees, and compensations according to the Law "On the National Police."

The right to the ID will be granted to:

wife or husband;

children under 18 years old;

children studying in higher education institutions — until reaching 23 years old;

persons with childhood disabilities regardless of age.

Application submission procedure

To receive the ID, a family member of the police officer or their legal representative must submit an application personally or electronically to the National Police body or unit at the place of residence. The application must include the applicant's personal data, degree of kinship with the police officer, their special rank, last place of service, and the method of receiving the ID.

Documents confirming identity and family ties with the police officer, a photo of the established format, and in some cases — a certificate of study, disability documents, death certificate, extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, or a court decision declaring the person missing must be attached to the application.

If the necessary information is contained in state registers and can be obtained through electronic interaction between information systems, submitting such documents is not required.

How documents will be verified

After receiving the application, the National Police body checks its compliance with established requirements within three working days. If the documents are incomplete or improperly prepared, the application will be left without consideration and returned with reasons specified. After correcting deficiencies, documents can be resubmitted.

If properly prepared, the documents are forwarded to the National Police body at the police officer's last place of service, where their personal file is kept. This body will issue the ID. For police officers who served in institutions under the management of the National Police, the central management body of the National Police will issue the ID.

Additional documents used by the National Police

During application review, the National Police will use not only the applicant's documents but also materials from service files.

For families of deceased or passed police officers, the following will be considered:

order terminating service due to the police officer's death;

investigation reports indicating causes and circumstances of death;

decisions of medical or military-medical commissions regarding the causal link between injury, trauma, or concussion and the police officer's death.

For families of police officers declared missing or disappeared under special circumstances, investigation reports of such disappearance will be used.

Cases when the ID will not be issued

The procedure provides several grounds for refusal to issue the ID.

Specifically, the document will not be issued if it is established that the police officer died, passed away, or went missing as a result of committing a criminal or administrative offense, being under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxication, intentional self-harm, or suicide. An exception is cases where the court proves the fact of driving the person to suicide.

The ID will also not be issued if the police officer voluntarily surrendered to captivity.

Another ground for refusal is submission of false information by the applicant.

Timeframe for issuing the ID

The National Police body at the police officer's last place of service must, within 30 calendar days from the date of receiving the application, either send the ID or notify the applicant of refusal with reasons specified.

After the ID is produced, it is transferred to the police unit where the application was submitted, and the applicant is informed about the possibility to receive the document personally or by mail.

Validity period of the ID

The validity period of the ID depends on the recipient category:

for children under 18 years — until reaching adulthood;

for students of higher education institutions — until 23 years old;

for persons with childhood disabilities with disability established for a certain period — until the expiration of that period.

For other family members, the ID will be permanent.

Reissuing the ID

The ID can be reissued in case of loss, damage, or change of surname, first name, or patronymic of the owner. For this, an appropriate application and documents confirming the grounds for reissuance must be submitted.

Also, a police officer's child who received the ID before 18 years old and continued studying in a higher education institution can apply for a new ID until reaching 23 years old.

When the ID will be canceled

The ID will be canceled if:

the whereabouts of the police officer previously considered missing or disappeared are established;

the child reaches 18 years old or 23 years old if studying in higher education;

the established disability period expires;

the police officer's spouse remarries;

submission of false information is established.

After cancellation, the ID must be returned to the National Police body that issued it. Such documents will then be destroyed with the preparation of a corresponding act.

The procedure also applies to families of SBI employees

Separately, the government provided that the approved procedure will also apply to family members of rank-and-file and managerial staff of the State Bureau of Investigation. For them, IDs will be issued in the form determined by the SBI itself.

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