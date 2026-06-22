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Catalog of war crimes and sanctions for them: what changes to the Criminal Code are proposed after the ratification of the Rome Statute

17:10, 22 June 2026
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The Verkhovna Rada discussed changes to the Criminal Code within the framework of implementing the Rome Statute of the ICC, which provide for the improvement of norms regarding war crimes, their classification in the form of a separate catalog, and the determination of appropriate sanctions.
Catalog of war crimes and sanctions for them: what changes to the Criminal Code are proposed after the ratification of the Rome Statute
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An expert discussion on legislative reform aimed at implementing the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court into Ukrainian legislation took place in the Verkhovna Rada. The event was organized with the support of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO).

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The main goal of the meeting was to discuss the draft legislative changes necessary to align national legislation with the norms of international criminal law, as well as to determine the next steps for registering the relevant draft law in parliament.

During the discussion, participants focused on the proposed amendments to Articles 437 and 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Issues of systematizing war crimes in the form of a special catalog, as well as establishing sanctions for their commission in accordance with international standards, were considered separately.

As a result of the discussion, it is expected to develop a joint position regarding coordination between state institutions and to determine further procedural steps for registering legislative changes. Participants also emphasized the importance of strengthening interaction between government bodies, parliament, civil society representatives, and international partners.

Members of parliament, representatives of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, international experts of the Advisory Group on the Most Serious International Crimes for Ukraine, scholars, and representatives of public organizations joined the event.

Recall that after Ukraine ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in 2024, state bodies intensified work on improving the regulatory framework in the field of investigation and punishment for international crimes.

Ukraine's participation in the ICC system is also considered an important element of the country's European integration course, as membership in the Court is one of the factors bringing national legislation closer to European Union standards.

Within this work, in 2025, an interagency working group at the Office of the Prosecutor General began preparing a comprehensive package of legislative changes. The work on the document is being carried out in cooperation with state institutions, international partners, and civil society representatives to ensure effective implementation of the Rome Statute provisions into the Ukrainian legal system.

 

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