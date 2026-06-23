In Odesa region, a man was taken into custody after attempting to bribe police officers, shooting, and grenade threats

After an unsuccessful attempt to bribe law enforcement officers, the man threatened his wife, a neighbor, and the police.

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In the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, law enforcement officers detained a local resident who initially tried to bribe the police, then threatened his wife and neighbor, opened fire on the police, and threatened to use a grenade and a knife. The court placed the suspect in custody without the right to bail, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region reported.

The incident occurred last week in the evening in the city of Tatarbunary, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. Inspectors from the patrol police response sector of Police Department No. 2 of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district police stopped a Mercedes-Benz vehicle for traffic violations.

During the document check, the officers found out that in March of this year, the driver was deprived of the right to drive vehicles by court decision due to driving under the influence. This time, the man also showed signs of intoxication but refused to undergo a medical examination.

Realizing that he faced liability for the detected violations, the man offered the police an unlawful benefit of 10,000 hryvnias.

The inspectors reported this fact to the 102 emergency line and called a detective-operational team to document the crime.

The police drew up administrative materials against the driver under part 5 of article 121, part 3 of article 126, and part 2 of article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The vehicle was seized and placed in the impound lot.

A few hours later, a message was received on the 102 emergency line from the man's neighbor stating that he was threatening to kill her and his wife.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the man, while in the yard, began shooting at them with an air rifle. As a result, the glass of the service vehicle was damaged. He also threatened to use a grenade and a knife.

No one was injured as a result of his actions.

During an urgent search of the man's property, police seized evidence, including a grenade, preliminarily live, and an air rifle. They were sent for examination.

As Eduard Kolomiiets, head of Police Department No. 2 of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district police, reported, investigators detained the man and notified him of suspicion under part 1 of article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — offering an unlawful benefit to an official, as well as under part 4 of article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism related to resistance to a government representative and the use of an object specially adapted to cause bodily harm.

The court granted the law enforcement officers' motion and chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Additionally, investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under part 1 of article 129 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat of murder), part 1 of article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (carrying, storing, and acquiring explosive devices without the legally required permit), and part 1 of article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat of murder, violence, or destruction or damage to property against a law enforcement officer).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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