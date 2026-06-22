Crypto exchanges will receive licenses, and cryptocurrency will be legalized — the Rada finalizes the bill

The document provides for the licensing of crypto exchanges, the introduction of transparent market operation rules, and strengthened control over digital asset transactions, including in officials' declarations.

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The issue of legalization and state regulation of crypto assets remains one of the key directions in reforming Ukraine's financial sector. The authorities expect that regulating this market will contribute to its transparency, investor protection, and additional budget revenues.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy reported that, together with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, relevant agencies, and experts, they are finalizing bill No. 10225-d on the legalization of cryptocurrency in Ukraine for the second reading.

The document aims to create clear rules for the crypto asset market based on European standards, ensure investor protection through the development of a legal infrastructure and licensing of crypto exchanges with clearly defined responsibilities. It is also expected that market regulation will increase tax revenues to the state budget.

The committee emphasized that one of the important aspects of the bill is to ensure transparency of crypto asset transactions and prevent the use of cryptocurrency to conceal illegal wealth.

According to the Unified State Register of Declarations, in 2025 Ukrainian officials submitted 2,861 declarations indicating crypto assets. This is 16% more than in 2024, when there were 2,468 such declarations. For comparison, in 2021 crypto assets were declared in only 961 declarations.

The committee noted that information about declared crypto assets is already being verified by the relevant authorities, and the necessary control tools exist for this.

They also stressed that the bill on the legalization of crypto assets is designed to bring the market into the legal field, introduce transparent operating mechanisms, and clear rules for all its participants.

Currently, the document awaits consideration by the Verkhovna Rada in the second reading.

Recall that last year the Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 10225-d in the first reading, which provides for the legalization of the virtual assets market and establishes its taxation rules.

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