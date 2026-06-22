The CCU delegation discussed constitutional justice reforms with the Council of Europe, the ECHR, and the Venice Commission

Judges of the Constitutional Court discussed with European institutions issues of constitutional justice development, the rule of law, and human rights protection.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From June 16 to 18, a delegation of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, led by Judge Viktor Horodovenko, held a series of working meetings with representatives of the Council of Europe, the European Court of Human Rights, and the Venice Commission. The delegation included CCU judges Yuriy Barabash, Viktor Kychun, Alla Oliynyk, Oleh Pervomayskyi, Petro Filiuk, Halyna Yurovska and staff from the judges' patronage services. This was reported by the Constitutional Court.

Within the program, the delegation held a working meeting with the Head of the Human Rights Department of the Directorate General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe, Giovanni Battista Celiiento, the Head of the sector of this department Mariana Kiku, and a lawyer from the Department for the Execution of ECHR Judgments, Kristina Fedunyshyn. The professional dialogue focused on issues of constitutional justice development, strengthening the rule of law, application of European human rights protection standards, improving the quality of reasoning in decisions of constitutional control bodies, and the implementation of modern digital technologies.

During the meeting with the Director General for Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe, Gianluca Esposito, the issue of further support for reforms in the field of constitutional justice, strengthening the protection of constitutional rights and freedoms, and the role of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in establishing the foundations of the rule of law in the face of modern challenges was raised.

Additionally, there was an exchange of views with the Secretariat of the Venice Commission involving legal advisers of the Venice Commission Martina Silvestri, Octavian Sofronski, and Mamaluka Longurashvili. The parties discussed the latest Venice Commission opinions on Ukraine as well as the updated Rule of Law Checklist.

The delegation also participated in a seminar with British barrister, member of the Monckton Chambers bar association, and international consultant to the Council of Europe on human rights and the rule of law, Jeremy McBride. Participants discussed European standards and best practices regarding the structure of acts, consistency of reasoning, quality of legal justification, and formulation of legal positions in a manner that ensures clarity, persuasiveness, and practical applicability for law enforcement.

An important part of the program was a working meeting of the judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine with the President of the European Court of Human Rights, Matthias Guilloumar, and ECHR judges Mykola Hnatovskyi and Arturs Kuchs. The parties exchanged views on current issues of human rights protection, the significance of ECHR case law for the national legal order, and the role of constitutional courts in ensuring effective protection of fundamental rights and freedoms.

During the meeting with the Secretariat of the European Court of Human Rights, participants exchanged experience regarding the use of digital and automated tools in the Court's work. The event was attended by the Director of the Filtering and Support Services Department, Deputy Secretary of the European Court of Human Rights, Claudius Ringelewicz, and the Head of the Information Systems and User Support Department, Gail Mitchell.

As part of the visit program, a Steering Committee meeting of the Project took place with the participation of the Project Coordinator Octavian Sofronski, Project Manager Suzanna Mnatsakanyan, Head of the Human Rights Department of the Directorate General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe Giovanni Battista Celiiento, and Head of the sector of this department Mariana Kiku, during which the results of the Project implementation were summed up and directions for further cooperation were discussed.

These events became an important platform for exchanging practical experience, discussing modern challenges in the field of constitutional justice, and determining further directions of cooperation between the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, the Council of Europe, the European Court of Human Rights, and the Venice Commission.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and Instagram Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.