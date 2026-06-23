Yuriy Hnizdilov elected head of Chuhuiv City Court of Kharkiv region

Judge Yuriy Hnizdilov was elected head of the Chuhuiv City Court of Kharkiv region based on the results of the judges' meeting.

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The head of the court was elected at the Chuhuiv City Court of Kharkiv region. The corresponding decision was made by the judges' meeting in accordance with the requirements of Article 20 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges."

Judge Yuriy Hnizdilov was elected head of the court.

Recall that the head was elected of the Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia region.

Also, the head was elected of the Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

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