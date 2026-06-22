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They want to remove duplicate provisions on budget financing from the Law on the Documentation Insurance Fund

18:38, 22 June 2026
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It is proposed to exclude provisions regarding budget appropriations and the procedure for financing works from the Law "On the Documentation Insurance Fund of Ukraine," which are already regulated by the Budget Code, in order to eliminate duplication of legislative provisions.
They want to remove duplicate provisions on budget financing from the Law on the Documentation Insurance Fund
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In Ukraine, it is proposed to harmonize the legislative provisions regarding the financing and functioning of the state system of the documentation insurance fund with the provisions of the Budget Code and to eliminate duplication of legal norms in this area. To this end, the Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Verkhovna Rada the draft Law "On Amendments to Article 21 of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Documentation Insurance Fund of Ukraine'" No. 15345.

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The draft law aims to harmonize the Law of Ukraine "On the Documentation Insurance Fund of Ukraine" with the Budget Code of Ukraine.

Considering the normative regulation of the relevant legal relations in the Budget Code of Ukraine and with the aim of avoiding duplicate legal norms, the draft law proposes to exclude from the Law of Ukraine "On the Documentation Insurance Fund of Ukraine" the provisions regarding the submission by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada of proposals concerning budget appropriations for the creation, functioning, and development of the state system of the documentation insurance fund.

It is also proposed to exclude the provisions regarding the determination by the Cabinet of Ministers of the procedure for financing works related to the formation, maintenance, and use of the documentation insurance fund of Ukraine.

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