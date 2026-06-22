Cloud services and data centers await new operating rules: what the bill proposes

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides new rules for the provision of cloud services and the operation of data centers, including updates to terminology, requirements for service providers, contract procedures, and state regulation of this sector.

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Ukraine plans to update the rules for providing cloud services and operating data centers.

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Verkhovna Rada the draft Law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Provision of Cloud Services and Data Center Services" No. 15344, aimed at streamlining issues related to the provision of cloud services and data center services.

The document proposes to improve terminology in the field of cloud service provision. For this purpose, amendments to the Laws of Ukraine "On Cloud Services" and "On the National Bank of Ukraine" are envisaged.

The bill also proposes to clearly define the participants in relations in the field of cloud services. This will allow applying the provisions of the Law "On Cloud Services" to each participant separately or to several participants simultaneously.

In addition, amendments to part three of Article 8 of the Law "On Cloud Services" are envisaged to specify the documents that cloud service providers and/or data center service providers must submit to include information about them in the list of cloud service providers and/or data center service providers. It is also proposed to clearly define the legal nature of such documents and the authorities that will issue them.

Separate changes concern Article 10 of the Law "On Cloud Services." They are aimed at defining the essential terms of the contract for the provision of cloud services and/or data center services, as well as excluding the provisions regarding the necessity to approve a Standard Contract.

It is expected that such changes will allow contracts between providers and users of cloud services to be concluded in a more flexible format, while also defining other essential terms of the contract.

The bill also proposes amendments to the Laws "On Cloud Services" and "On the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine" regarding the consolidation of the main powers for regulating state policy in the field of cloud services by the central executive authority responsible for forming and implementing state policy in this area.

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