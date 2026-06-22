Ministry of Development is asked to confirm the legality of using housing certificates and vouchers for purchasing unfinished buildings

The Notarial Chamber of Ukraine has appealed to the Ministry of Development with a request to confirm the legality of using housing certificates and housing vouchers to finance the purchase of indivisible objects of unfinished residential construction and to establish a unified practice for the application of such state programs.

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The Notarial Chamber of Ukraine has addressed the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine regarding the need to establish a unified approach to the use of housing certificates and housing vouchers when purchasing objects of unfinished residential construction.

In particular, the NCU asks the Ministry, as the body responsible for implementing the relevant state programs, to officially confirm the possibility of using housing certificates and housing vouchers to finance the purchase of indivisible objects of unfinished residential construction that will be completed in the future. A mandatory condition in this case is the presence of state registration of ownership rights to the unfinished construction object.

According to the Notarial Chamber of Ukraine, confirming such a legal position will contribute to the formation of a unified practice of legislation application, eliminate existing difficulties during the conclusion of transactions, and ensure more effective implementation of state programs supporting citizens affected by the war. This will also expand opportunities for them to purchase more advantageous offers on the real estate market.

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