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A new feature launched in the Register of Court Decisions: how to find Supreme Court practice in one click

09:56, 23 June 2026
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A new feature for searching relevant Supreme Court practice has appeared in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.
A new feature launched in the Register of Court Decisions: how to find Supreme Court practice in one click
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A new option "Relevant Supreme Court Practice" has started working in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, allowing users to find the legal positions of the Supreme Court on specific issues. This new tool became possible thanks to the integration of the Register with the Supreme Court Legal Positions Database.

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How it works

Users only need to open any court decision in the Register and click the "Relevant Supreme Court Practice" button. After that, the system will automatically redirect to the Legal Positions Database, where it will generate a selection of the most relevant Supreme Court practice on the respective legal issue.

Currently, the new functionality is operating in test mode. Therefore, some technical errors or inaccuracies in search results are possible.

What to pay attention to

The Supreme Court practice is not formed for all legal issues. In such cases, the system may not find corresponding legal positions.

In addition to launching the new search tool, the update also improved the functionality of the Database, ensured its integration with the Unified Judicial Information and Communication System, updated the user interface, expanded analytical capabilities, and created new tools for using artificial intelligence technologies.

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