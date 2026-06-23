NBU gave Ukrposhta 5 days to suspend Ihor Smilianskyi from leadership

The NBU recognized Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi as not meeting professional suitability requirements.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The National Bank of Ukraine made a decision regarding the non-compliance of the CEO of JSC "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilianskyi with the professional suitability requirements established for the head of a financial payment service provider.

The decision was made by the Committee on Supervision and Regulation of Banking Activities and Oversight of Payment Infrastructure.

As noted by the National Bank, the NBU initiated the procedure to assess Ihor Smilianskyi's compliance with professional suitability requirements based on the results of NBU supervisory actions concerning the company's activities during 2023–2026.

The NBU stated that during this period the regulator applied several enforcement measures (written warnings and fines) to JSC "Ukrposhta" due to violations in the field of payment services, financial monitoring, as well as deficiencies in risk management and internal control systems.

Currently, based on the interview and analysis of materials, the NBU Qualification Commission concluded that there are grounds to recognize Ihor Smilianskyi as not meeting the professional suitability requirements.

The National Bank noted that during the evaluation, identified violations in Ukrposhta's activities and explanations from the company’s head were taken into account. The Committee concluded that the CEO does not have a sufficient level of knowledge of legislation and practical experience in its application to properly fulfill his duties.

"Within five working days, the authorized body of JSC "UKRPOSHTA" must suspend Ihor Smilianskyi from leadership of JSC "UKRPOSHTA" and subsequently, within two months, appoint a new leader who meets the professional suitability requirements," the NBU stated.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.