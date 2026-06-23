  1. In Ukraine

NBU gave Ukrposhta 5 days to suspend Ihor Smilianskyi from leadership

11:19, 23 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The NBU recognized Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi as not meeting professional suitability requirements.
NBU gave Ukrposhta 5 days to suspend Ihor Smilianskyi from leadership
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The National Bank of Ukraine made a decision regarding the non-compliance of the CEO of JSC "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilianskyi with the professional suitability requirements established for the head of a financial payment service provider.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The decision was made by the Committee on Supervision and Regulation of Banking Activities and Oversight of Payment Infrastructure.

As noted by the National Bank, the NBU initiated the procedure to assess Ihor Smilianskyi's compliance with professional suitability requirements based on the results of NBU supervisory actions concerning the company's activities during 2023–2026.

The NBU stated that during this period the regulator applied several enforcement measures (written warnings and fines) to JSC "Ukrposhta" due to violations in the field of payment services, financial monitoring, as well as deficiencies in risk management and internal control systems.

Currently, based on the interview and analysis of materials, the NBU Qualification Commission concluded that there are grounds to recognize Ihor Smilianskyi as not meeting the professional suitability requirements.

The National Bank noted that during the evaluation, identified violations in Ukrposhta's activities and explanations from the company’s head were taken into account. The Committee concluded that the CEO does not have a sufficient level of knowledge of legislation and practical experience in its application to properly fulfill his duties.

"Within five working days, the authorized body of JSC "UKRPOSHTA" must suspend Ihor Smilianskyi from leadership of JSC "UKRPOSHTA" and subsequently, within two months, appoint a new leader who meets the professional suitability requirements," the NBU stated.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Workers in frontline territories may be exempted from personal income tax: new tax guarantee proposed in the Parliament

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to introduce tax guarantees for workers in frontline areas who operate in high-risk zones.

The High Council of Justice canceled the punishment of Lviv judge Yuriy Borislavskyi, who was accused of "delaying" drunk driving cases

The High Council of Justice canceled the disciplinary sanction of a Lviv judge who was mass closing drunk driving cases.

Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

Frontline workers may be granted a new status with allowances and insurance protection — what is proposed in the Parliament

The bill establishes a separate status for individuals ensuring vital activities in combat zones.

Fake ruling to close a drunk driving case: The High Council of Justice defended Dnipro judge Anastasiia Pryvalykhina

The High Council of Justice considered the report of judge Anastasiia Pryvalykhina of the Chechelivskyi District Court of Dnipro about interference in her judicial activities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]